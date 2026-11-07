Scarlett Johansson Is Responsible For Bobby Flay’s Meet-Cute (And I Did Not See This Coming)

Bobby Flay definitely hasn't left The Food Network , as he’s got plenty of competition shows to host amid the 2026 TV schedule . But, outside of cooking up a storm, he has also cooked up some sweet love with American chef and restaurateur Brooke Williamson. However, he didn’t do it alone. Flay recently credited actress Scarlett Johansson with his meet-cute romance, and I definitely wasn't expecting to get these details.

While Flay and Williamson interviewed with People , he spoke about hanging out with a friend who helped set him up with his romantic partner. Without name-dropping, he gave some hints like this friend being a huge movie star and being married to SNL ’s Colin Jost . Of course, that latter detail was a dead giveaway regarding Johansson!

Flay apparently first met Williamson when they were both judges of Supermarket Stakeout back in 2020. However, he didn’t get together with the Top Chef winner until season 6 of BBQ Brawl five years later. Here’s his true tale of why it took him so long to ask Williamson out and how Johansson helped pick up the pace:

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And I was just telling [Johansson] this quandary I was having that I was, like, totally falling for somebody that I work with. And I’m just frustrated because I’m not gonna go there. And I just don’t know what to do. And she told me I was out of my mind. That’s how I sort of came to terms with it. And literally on the very last day of that season of BBQ Brawl, I went up to [Williamson] and I was like, ‘I need to talk to you about something.’ And she’s like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘If you’re still interested…’ It had gone on for a while. ‘If you’re still interested, I’m ready to make a commitment to you.’ And that was sort of the beginning of the beginning. There was nothing but support and thrilled that we had decided to make it an actual thing.

Aww, that is too cute for words! It’s adorable that, for a man who knows how to put two and two together when cooking up a delicious dish, he had trouble putting himself together with his beautiful co-worker. I also can't help but love Johansson’s honesty in telling her friend to make a move. The actress may have only played Black Widow in the Marvel movies, but she was a real hero for Flay. And now, Flay and Williamson have been together for over a year.

Before Brooke Williamson, Flay was married three times, so he's certainly had his share of experience with relationships. With that in mind, Flay went on to explain to People what he wanted in a new romance and how that all aligned with Williamson:

I mean, to me, the most important thing is I want a life partner that I’m committed to. I don’t need all of the documentation. But at the same time, I need to make sure that Brooke feels like she’s committed to. We were in London and we were sitting on a bench in The Regent’s Park, and I was like, ‘I got you a gift.’ And I said, ‘But before I give you the gift, like, you’re cool with not getting married, right? Like, we’re on the same page?’ Because we had obviously talked about that. And she’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, absolutely.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’

So Flay surprised his partner with a huge diamond ring that cemented his commitment to her without a wedding of sorts. To some, it may seem confusing to give the woman you love a ring without the promise of marriage. However, I find it pretty cute, as it’s like a promise ring that still pledges loyalty. And, of course, at the end of the day, it's Flay and Williamson's business as to what they want their relationship to be.

On that note, Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson seem to be quite happy, and I love to see it. Also, kudos to Scarlett Johansson for intervening a playing a bit of cupid. Fans can watch Flay and Williamson’s Food Network shows using a Hulu subscription or an HBO Max subscription .