The Goofy SNL Stunt Jimmy Fallon Has In Common With Current Star Marcello Hernández

Saturday Night Live has produced plenty of stars and is continuing to produce stars on the 2026 TV schedule for its 52nd season. While SNL may be fun, it can actually be pretty anxiety-inducing and stressful job. However, Marcello Hernández has a goofy stunt that he does to make things lighter. Funny enough, it’s actually the same thing that Jimmy Fallon would do once upon a time.

Hernández appeared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, where they talked about their times on SNL. Like most people, Hernández revealed that he doesn’t always like to work, so enjoying himself can be a goal. He admitted he does things at 30 Rock so it doesn’t feel like work, such as bringing his scooter and riding around the office. There’s also something else he does that is on par with what former cast member Fallon used to also engage in, as Poehler recalled. Personally I love the similarities.

Marcello Hernández: Sometimes I do seal. Do you know seal? With that long table that we do table read in, I run through that hallway, and then I seal and see if I can get fully across.

Sometimes I do seal. Do you know seal? With that long table that we do table read in, I run through that hallway, and then I seal and see if I can get fully across. Amy Poehler: Okay, you know who did a version of seal many, many years before you is Jimmy Fallon.

Okay, you know who did a version of seal many, many years before you is Jimmy Fallon. Marcello Hernández: Of course. That’s my kind of guy.

I love the fact that Fallon and Hernández have both felt the need to slide across the table or the floor, and it makes me wonder just how often each of them did it. I’m sure it helps with the nerves and maybe even writer’s block if you’re trying to come up with a good sketch. This also raises the question of what other goofy stunts SNL cast members do in the office for fun and to stall working.

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It’s no secret that Saturday Night Live has done a lot of physical comedy and stunts throughout its over 50-season run. But the fact that some cast members are willing to do goofy stunts when they’re not on the show is pretty amusing. I can only imagine the kind of chaos Fallon and Hernández would have brought to the cast had they been on the show together, because two people doing the seal on a table would have been hilarious.

Meanwhile, Hernández continues to be a favorite on SNL in his fifth season. Season 52 only premiered on September 26, but it’s already been a pretty fun one. Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks kicked off the season, with Dakota Johnson hosting on her birthday last weekend. Taylor Swift made sure to celebrate her bestie with a surprise appearance, and it was possibly the first time Hernández was in the same room as her since he attended the Tayvis MSG wedding over the summer.

I’m excited to hear about what other stunts Hernández and the rest of the cast are doing behind the scenes and if any more are similar to former cast members. This does make me want more sketches involving the cast as themselves around the office, because it sounds like they have fun BTS. I think having a sketch with Hernández doing the seal and messing things up would be pretty hilarious. For now, though, new episodes of Saturday Night Live air, of course, on Saturdays on NBC and the next day with a Peacock subscription.