9-1-1 Had Me Shook Over Buck’s Big Parenting Decision. Now, Oliver Stark Is Clearing The Air

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 10, Episode 4 of 9-1-1, “Imposter Syndrome." You can stream it now with a Hulu subscription.

9-1-1 has always been anything but calm, and the season airing on the 2026 TV schedule continues that trend. One would think that after battling an active volcano and lava river, the 118 would have some downtime on their hands. However, for Buck, things got more chaotic with Theo, his biological son that he’s fostering. Honestly, I was shook over his parenting decision in the latest episode, too. However, Oliver Stark is clearing the air.

A few seasons ago, Buck had donated his sperm to his friend and his wife, who were having fertility issues. During Season 9, they both died in a car accident that the 118 were on the scene for, leaving Theo an orphan. In the Season 9 finale, Buck decided to take on the responsibility of foster parent, but he’s been having a tough time due to Theo’s behavior and lack of discipline. There was major concern for Buck going into Season 10, and while things haven't been all that bad, Thursday’s episode, “Imposter Syndrome," turned up the heat for him. That's because Buck got arrested after Theo threw a tantrum at the park and told cops that Buck wasn’t his father.

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The situation made Buck rethink everything, and he came to the realization that Theo didn’t see him as a dad. After a brief fallout with Eddie over his parenting decisions, Buck talked with him about what happened and said that he can’t be Theo’s dad. Considering Buck’s persistence, I was shocked when he came to that conclusion; however, Stark told Us Weekly that it’s all part of Buck’s journey:

It’s important to remember that everything Buck is doing is with the best of intentions. He is making decisions day to day in this new role that he’s found himself in. He is always thinking it is the right decision and, obviously, we’ve seen it’s not always, and he’s struggling with it.

Anyone who has seen 9-1-1 knows that Buck does things with the best intentions. After seeing his friends die, he wanted to step up and care for their son, who just so happened to be his biological son. After all the trauma Theo went through, he probably just wanted to give him the best possible home he could, even if that meant having him run ragged and tearing the house apart. But that’s just what happens when you become a parent, as Stark shared:

As with any new parent, which is the role that he’s now in, you figure it out as you go. No one is immediately good at anything. You have to make some mistakes and you have to learn along the way, and that’s just part of the process that he’s currently in. It’s a particularly difficult situation. There’s a lot of trauma involved. I’m sure there is some level of guilt involved for Buck as well. He’s not necessarily making the right choices every step of the way, but he is making them with the best of intentions.

It’s been so great to see Buck’s evolution throughout 9-1-1’s run, because when the show was just starting, he was a rebel. He didn’t have a care in the world and was stealing fire trucks to have sex in them. Now he’s trying to step up as a father, and it’s a big change for him, especially after his parents revealed their divorce last season. It’s also a big change for Stark, who was excited to play out the story and see how Buck handles the whole thing:

Any apprehension that I had [about the storyline] when I first heard about it [vanished] after last season. I was fully on board, and I continue to be. I love working with the twins who played Theo. I’m really excited for the growth that it will mean for Buck — seeing him mirrored in so many ways and how it will make look at himself and how he can grow through that and how it can bring different characters in and out of his life. I just think it’s a big step for him, and I’m excited — very much so — about the storyline.

I, for one, have enjoyed seeing this side of Buck and watching how he is with Theo. It’s obvious he cares for him, and as Stark said, he has good intentions. While he definitely needs to change how he’s been parenting and be more strict, I think everything will turn out fine with him and Theo. Plus, it’s not like he doesn’t have a whole village to support him, even if he doesn’t listen to the tough love at first.

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Overall, it sounds like this storyline will be sticking for quite some time, and I cannot wait to see what comes of it. New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.