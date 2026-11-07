Are Fire Country And Sheriff Country Going THERE With Mickey And Manny? I'm Relieved Someone Asked Morena Baccarin
Well, I certainly didn't see this coming.
Spoilers for Fire Country Season 5, Episode 5 and Sheriff Country Season 2, Episode 5 are ahead! You can stream the crossover event with a Paramount+ subscription.
In the wake of the first crossover of Fire Country and Sheriff Country that iconically brought Bode and Boone together as friends, I expected more game-changing character pairings in the new crossover that aired on the 2026 TV schedule. What I didn’t expect was the romantic implications that came with one of them. I’m, of course, talking about the connection between Mickey and Manny, which honestly has me spiraling. However, thankfully, someone asked Morena Baccarin, who plays Mickey, about this potential budding relationship.
During the crossover event, it’s revealed that Manny and Mickey went on a really, really bad date a while back. It went poorly because, as Manny was celebrating Gabriela becoming an Olympian, Mickey was looking for rehab facilities for Skye. They worked through that conflict in this crossover, and by the end of it, Mickey bid on Manny in the charity auction. It felt like something was set up through all this, and TV Line spoke to Morena Baccarin about the storyline. Here’s what she had to say about it:
Well, I'm relieved to know I read into this situation correctly, and I seem to have the same feelings as the Mickey actress. Truly, the timing is horrible. First of all, there are Manny and Camille to consider. Secondly, there are multiple relationships in Mickey’s life (I’m looking at you, Boone and Travis) that feel like they could turn romantic at any moment. However, it’s hard to deny the chemistry Manny and Mickey had, and I would be curious to see them explore what they might have had if their date didn’t go wrong.
In terms of whether that will ever be addressed in a more in-depth manner, Baccarin has a “let’s just see where this goes” mentality, explaining:
Well, the possibility is certainly lying there, and right now, it feels like a full-on elephant in the room. Luckily, with Fire Country having a shorter season this year, there’s actually more opportunity for its cast to appear on Sheriff Country. That means it’s possible for us to see more of Manny and Mickey as we navigate these murky potential romance waters that have been put in front of us.
Potentially, the timing could be better down the line. As Baccarin said, there’s for sure a “possibility” between the two when it comes to romance; now is just not the right time. While I’m not sure if any time will be, the shows have certainly set this story up to continue down a path that isn’t 100% platonic.
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So, to see how this story between Manny and Mickey develops, you can catch new episodes of Fire Country and Sheriff Country on Fridays starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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