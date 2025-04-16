Despite Report To The Contrary, SNL Has Not Apologized To Aimee Lou Wood. What Could Have Happened

The story surrounding "The White Potus" sketch continues to develop.

Aimee Lou Wood tilts her head slightly as she smiles on a beach in The White Lotus S3 E8 - &quot;Amor Fati.&quot;
(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Amid the 2025 TV schedule, one of the moments that’s brought Saturday Night Live to the forefront is its parody of The White Lotus. What's specifically drawn attention is a portrayal of actor Aimee Lou Wood’s Season 3 character, which led to the actress being offended. The story around the matter now continues to develop in some interesting ways. The latest chapter in this saga relates to Wood’s claim of an SNL apology, which apparently isn’t as cut and dry as previously assumed.

Aimee Lou Wood’s SNL Apology Wasn’t An ‘Official’ Or ‘Formal’ Act

While the Sex Education vet claimed that someone made good with her, a report from TMZ alleges that this was not an official act on SNL’s behalf. Instead, it has been suggested that this mending of fences came from “someone she knows on the show” and outside of an “official or formal capacity.”

During “The White Potus” sketch, from Saturday Night Live host Jon Hamm’s fourth appearance on the show, there was a caricature of Wood’s White Lotus character, Chelsea. The character was present for a joke about dental health. As Hamm was portraying current Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. going on a rant about fluoride, cast member Sarah Sherman played said caricature with comedically exaggerated teeth.

For a parody that was supposed to be more politically focused, the Chelsea choice in “The White Potus” struck a chord. That's been evident due to the continued media coverage of Wood, which has drawn attention to the sensitivity of this subject.

Sarah Sherman joins Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live

(Image credit: NBC)

SNL's Sarah Sherman Could Be The Unnamed Source Of This Apology

Aimee Lou Wood recently spoke about her teeth and how they’ve become a subject of scrutiny in the media. With that, it seemed likely that the sketch could receive some blowback. Nevertheless, while we can’t confirm that it was Sarah Sherman who was the unnamed party apologizing for this sketch’s content, she did offer a gesture that may be a clue that trends in that direction:

Aimee Lou Wood's flowers from Sarah Sherman, shown in her Instagram Story.

(Image credit: Instagram/Aimee Lou Wood)

We'll have to wait for further confirmation regarding whether Sherman is the party that apologized for “The White Potus” sketch’s treatment of Wood’s image. At the same time, though, this sort of move feels like something a respected comedy professional would make, in a situation with these unique circumstances.

You'll rarely see Saturday Night Live officially apologize to any person they offend, as the series operates on the principle that everyone in the media is fair game. Nevertheless, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sarah Sherman issued her own personal mea culpa to Wood that smoothed things over, because she personally felt bad it inspired such a reaction. That distinction is important to keep in mind because, if the show were to officially apologize to those it directly satirized, the floodgates would open.

What matters now is that to Aimee Lou Wood, this slight seems to have been corrected. Also, with just a handful of shows left in SNL’s 50th season, there’s still plenty of time for mockery to arrive on any front. As always, you can catch that show as it goes out, at 11:35 pm ET on NBC and Peacock, with episodes subsequently streamable via a Peacock subscription.

