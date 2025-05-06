The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood Was Asked About Possible SNL Appearance After Parody Sketch Controversy, And I Hope Lorne Michaels Is Listening
Can we please make this happen?
Aimee Lou Wood made quite a splash during the third season of The White Lotus (which is available to stream with a Max subscription). While Wood was dubbed a scene stealer for her role as the free-spirited Chelsea, she’s been making headlines for other reasons as of late. One of those situations involved her being lampooned on SNL, and Wood didn’t hold back her disappointment with the segment. Now, the star is weighing in on whether she’d actually host the show after that debacle, and Lorne Michaels may want to take notice.
The latest star on the list of upcoming Saturday Night Live hosts is ironically Walton Goggins, who plays Wood’s partner on the HBO dramedy. While the starlet attended this year’s Met Gala (with fellow co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger in tow), she was asked about possibly making a cameo during Goggins’ upcoming episode. Faced with that question from ET, Wood gave a short, but direct, response:
Such a reunion would’ve been massive, considering the rumors that have swirled around the two former co-stars as of late. It’s been alleged that there's a Wood/Goggins feud, due to the fact that the stars didn’t participate in press together and don’t follow each other on Instagram. Goggins also declined to answer questions about the state of his relationship with Wood. He was also at the Met Gala on Monday, and Wood told Access Hollywood that she looked forward to seeing him that night in the hopes of having a “debrief” of sorts.
That supposed drama aside, there’s also the matter of whether the Sex Education alum would appear on Saturday Night Live in general. Fans may be pleased to know that she was quite enthusiastic on that front:
OK, you hear that, Lorne Michaels? The super producer may want to consider this for a few reasons. First off, Aimee Lou Wood’s celebrity status is gradually rising, and it would certainly make sense to have a talented rising star host SNL. Wood also has the comedic chops and could certainly help pull off some funny sketches. Additionally, such a development could ultimately help put any commentary on the parody sketch to rest.
Weeks ago, Saturday Night Live debuted the pre-recorded sketch “The White Potus,” which flipped the script on the show by depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and other public figures as guests at a resort. During the sketch, cast member Sarah Sherman played a version of Chelsea and wore exaggerated false teeth while playing the role. When Wood initially reacted to the sketch, she said she’d been offered apologies (though they didn’t officially come from SNL. As for how she views the drama now, Wood told ET:
The entire situation did indeed gain a lot of attention. Even SNL cast member Bowen Yang weighed in, saying that Aimee Lou Wood’s response was “completely valid. Also, his co-star, Chloe Fineman, said that the sketch was “made with love” and there was no ill will intended. All of that aside, it seems Wood is ready to let bygones be bygones and is open to appearing on Saturday Night Live. While she may not be popping into Walton Goggins’ episode, let’s hope she takes on the hosting reins at some point in the near future.
