OG SNL Star Jane Curtin Recalled Her Past Assessment Of The Late Night Sketch Comedy Series: ‘Anybody That’s Watching This Must Be Really Stupid’

For almost 50 years now, Saturday Night Live has delighted generations of TV viewers, employing various sketches, comedic actors and memorable musical guests. The long-running NBC series may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it remains an impactful piece of pop culture even today. Why the show has and continues to appeal to so many can certainly vary by person. Interestingly, though, it turns out that when the show first started, OG cast member Jane Curtin had some pointed assumptions about those tuning in. She even went so far as to use the term “stupid” when recalling her sentiments.

Jane Curtin – alongside the likes of Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and John Belushi – were ultimately a part of TV history when SNL (or NBC’s Saturday Night, at that point) debuted back in October 1975. At the time, series creator Lorne Michaels – who’s still yet to retire – and his colleagues were experimenting from a creative standpoint, and the work ultimately struck a chord with audiences. Curtin, for her part, didn’t pay them much mind and recently admitted that she wasn’t so sure that those who were watching were all that bright:

I never really paid much attention to the audience. I thought, well, anybody that’s watching this must be really stupid. It gave me a lot of angst. So the way I dealt with it was, I was in this bubble, and we had a job to do within the bubble.

That “stupid” assertion may sound a bit harsh, but it makes sense. For one, the series was somewhat unorthodox at that time, given how zany some of the sketches were, and the politically charged segments were also something of a novelty. Also, based on the Kate & Allie star’s comments, she felt this way because she distanced herself from the public by keeping herself in a figurative “bubble.” She went on to explain to the NYT , though, that she eventually began to see the positive effect she and the cast were having on people:

You’d pass by people and they would shake. They had a physical reaction to you, because they could feel the energy behind what was happening at 30 Rock. And it was very, very exciting.

Jane Curtin remained on SNL through 1980 and is still widely regarded as being one of the “OG Not Ready For Prime Time Players.” The Emmy winner has since discussed her time on the series and what it was like interacting with her castmates. For instance, she’s discussed the ensemble’s penchant for partying and her problems with John Belushi . Her experiences amid the production of the first episode will be dramatized in the upcoming film Saturday Night , which is directed by Jason Reitman. Curtin is portrayed by Kim Matula in the dramedy.

Although people may have different reasons for watching the late-night institution, it’s clear that it still connects with more than a few people. The Coneheads actress should certainly be proud of what she and her co-stars helped launch, and I’d mention that her work will remain in the public consciousness for years to come.

