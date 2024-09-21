Is Lorne Michaels Retiring From Saturday Night Live? Why He’s Stopped Talking About It As The Show Gears Up For Season 50

In 1975, Saturday Night Live premiered on NBC and, while it was a gamble, it proved to be a hit for the network. Now five decades later, the show is still going strong, with Lorne Michaels at the helm. As the legendary producer turns 80, many have been speculating when Michaels will step down , holding him to comments made in 2020, when he asserted that the 50th season would be his last. However, as SNL gears up for its star-studded 50th year , Michaels explained why he's not discussed retirement much as of late.

As SNL creeps closer to the premiere of Season 50, The Hollywood Reporter highlighted the series in a cover story. Cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che reflected on the show's lasting relevance, and the significance of airing its anniversary season in the midst of an election. The focus also was on Michaels, who famously nodded at his retirement from the sketch comedy series after the 50th season. However, his comments to the trade seem to pain a different picture:

It’s always going to be described the same way, which is ‘uneven,’ and yet people have decided somehow that it’s important. And so as long as it’s important and I can be useful, I’ll stay.

While talk of successors continues, with names like Tina Fey and Seth Meyers thrown out as potential leaders , this doesn’t seem to be happening in the immediate future. Despite leading the show for a half a century, Lorne Michaels doesn't appear to be planning to settle down and still believes in SNL as a touchstone in the cultural zeitgeist. As long as that continues, Michaels is apparently here to stay. So fans may be able to expect him to lead the cast into Season 51 -- and possibly beyond.

This may come as exciting news to some fans. Even as the show has grown and changed to coincide with the ever evolving comedy landscape, the Wayne's World producer has remained a constant. He maintains a tone and a structure that is signature to what SNL is, embracing tradition without being afraid to adapt. He's a major reason why the show is so successful, and it makes sense for him to continue being the beating heart of it, for however long he wants to be there.

On the other hand, some critics may see Lorne Michaels’ decision to stay as a hindrance. Passing the torch onto another comedic voice like Tina Fey or Seth Meyers could signify a refresh. Such a move could (theoretically) help the show to adapt a changing landscape in a new way while also incorporating a sense of creative continuity.

However you may feel about the showrunner seemingly downplaying further retirement talk and apparently continuing his historic reign over the show, it is his choice to make. For now, any discussion of “what ifs” or succession plans will have to wait. With that said, we'll see if Lorne Michaels ultimately decides to change course at any point over the next several months.

You can watch Saturday Night Live's season premiere on September 28th at 11:35pm EST. The NBC mainstay just announced its initial Season 50 hosts and musical performers , and there are some exciting stars in the mix. In the meantime, fans can also revisit previous episodes of SNL now with a Peacock subscription .