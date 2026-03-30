SNL Vet Chris Parnell Explains What It Feels Like To Not Know If You'll Get Asked Back
The not knowing would be hard to handle.
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Saturday Night Live is the Mount Everest of sketch comedy careers. Going on 51 years with its current 2026 television scheduled season, the series has become an institution. But, even after making it on the show, nerves never fully settle, just ask SNL vet Chris Parnell. In a new interview, he explains what it feels like not knowing if you’ll be invited back to the iconic show.
Chris Parnell was a regular cast member for eight years, spanning 1998 to 2006, and during that time, there was nothing he couldn’t do. He was the Swiss Army Knife of impressionists, doing every character from Tom Brokaw to a plethora of political and news personalities. And even though he was often a "got to" on screen presence during his time on the show, he was eventually fired. Twice. Which, if you ask him, was the most humbling experience during his tenure. As he explained to LateNighter in a recent interview, saying:
As shocking as the news that he was being let go was, the first time, what was more shocking was the way Parnell found out. He continued:Article continues below
What followed was a sort of job purgatory for the sketch comedy icon, a period that, to his delight, ended on a high note with his un-firing. Reflecting on this challenging time, he added:
After returning to the show, Parnell remained a cast member for five more years, until leaving the show for good in 2006. I can't even imagine the emotional toll it takes to be fired, not once but twice, from your dream job. But luckily for him, and all fans of comedy, Saturday Night Live was not the end-all be-all for the long-time Rick and Morty voice star. As he has starred in some of the greatest dark comedy movies, some of the silliest comedies of all time and continues to work, building an impressive body of work.
Chris Parnell’s latest project, The Dink, hits streaming on July 24, 2026. All you need to enjoy is an Apple TV subscription.
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Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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