The Saturday Night Live Cast For Season 51: Who Is Staying And Who Is Going

In a matter of weeks, we’ll be hearing “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” when Saturday Night Live Season 51 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule. However, the show will be without a few (and possibly more) of its familiar faces, as Lorne Michaels and company have started to shake things up behind the scenes of the long-running sketch show. There will most likely be some new additions to the Saturday Night Live cast ahead of the show’s October 4 return, we don’t yet know who all will be there when the show airs on NBC and with a Peacock subscription.

That said, we’ve put together a quick rundown of everyone who is staying (for now) and going as we work our way towards the first episode since the big blowout from SNL 50 back in May. This will obviously be changing in the coming weeks, so make sure to keep checking back for the latest.

(Image credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)

SNL Cast Members Who Are Leaving Before Season 51

So, who won’t be standing on the stage when the Saturday Night Live cast takes to Studio 8H this fall? Let’s take a look at everyone who has departed so far…

Devon Walker

In August 2025, Devon Walker, who had been on the show for three seasons, announced on Instagram that he would not be returning to Saturday Night Live. A featured player in 2022 and 2023 before becoming a full member of the repertory cast for SNL 50, Walker said the experience was sometimes “really cool,” while at others, “toxic as hell.”

Emil Wakim

A couple of days later, Emil Wakim, who joined SNL as a featured player in 2024, announced on Instagram that he, too, wouldn’t be returning for another season. Wakim, who brought a Middle Eastern perspective to the show, revealed he was at Six Flags with friends when he got the call no one wants to receive.

Michael Longfellow

The following day, Michael Longfellow, who joined the cast as a featured player in 2022 before becoming a full member of the cast in 2024, announced that he was also leaving Saturday Night Live. Like his other former castmates, Longfellow announced on Instagram that he was leaving, but also that he was thankful for the opportunity that Lorne Michaels gave him over the past few years.

Heidi Gardner

The biggest and most shocking departure to date was announced in late August 2025 when it was revealed that Heidi Gardner won’t be returning for her ninth season of SNL, according to Variety. Gardner, who had been a member of the repertory cast for all but two years of her tenure, was at the center of some of the show’s funniest moments in recent years, including the time she tried not to break during a Beavis and Butt-Head sketch.

(Image credit: NBC/ Saturday Night Live)

SNL Cast Members Who Are Staying (For Now)

Though Lorne Michaels has only confirmed one return for Saturday Night Live Season 51, the rest of the cast is still up in the air. However, here’s a full list of everyone who appeared on the show last year who could be staying (which could change very soon):

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

Ashely Padilla

Jane Wickline

(Image credit: NBC)

Who's Joining The SNL Season 51 Cast?

Though the list of returning cast members hasn't been finalized yet, the Saturday Night Live X account shared in September 2025 that five new featured players had been added to the roster.

Tommy Brennan

Stand-up comedian Tommy Brennan, who recently performed a routine on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will be following in the footsteps of several generations of comics when he takes to the stage in Season 51.

Jeremy Culhane

Jeremy Culhane, who you may recognize from American Vandal, will also be joining the cast.

Ben Marshall

Though it appears the days of Please Don't Destroy are over (Martin Herlihy is moving to a writer's role and John Higgins is leaving the show), Ben Marshall is joining the SNL cast for Season 51.

Kam Patterson

Kam Patterson, who has worked extensively with Tony Hinchcliffe on his Kill Tony podcast, is also a newcomer this fall.

Veronika Slowikowska

Veronika Slowikowska rounds out the new additions to the Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast. The social media comedian has appeared on shows like Tires and What We Do in the Shadows in recent years.

Expect to hear much more about the Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast, especially as we get closer to the October 4 premiere.