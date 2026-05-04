I Thought The Four Seasons Season 2 Would Be As Dead As Steve Carell's Nick. Why The Trailer Extinguished My Fears

One of my favorite shows I watched last year with a Netflix subscription is already back on the 2026 TV schedule, and as hyped as I am to see The Four Seasons back so quickly, I have concerns. The death of Steve Carell's Nick was a huge loss to the series, and I wasn't even sure that the big twist pregnancy at the end would be able to make up for it.

While Carell is off having his moment on the critically acclaimed Rooster, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerry Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen are back together again on a trip to honor Nick. It looks like we'll see a few trips, actually, and enough drama to successfully pull me back into a series I thought wouldn't be able to recover from its biggest twist.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Four Seasons Upcoming Episodes Seem To Honor Nick Without Making Things Solely About Him

Nick will continue to factor into The Four Seasons, as Anne looks to handle taking over his estate, and Ginny looks to her for guidance through her pregnancy. It also seems like the group committed to taking a trip in honor of Nick's memory, and they even made t-shirts!

The good news is there's more going on than just rehashing Nick's sudden and tragic death, and the characters are also tied up in their own issues. Kate is worried about Jack's mental health, Danny told Claude he wants a baby, and apparently, Anne sold her boat for two donkeys.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm Excited To See How A Baby Will Factor In

Right at the start of the trailer, there's a quick cut of Danny crying while holding a baby. The Four Seasons trailer doesn't offer enough context to tell us if this is Ginny's baby that she conceived with Nick, or if it's a completely unrelated child. Whatever is going on, it seems like he's regretting every season he's ever made in life, which I love.

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There's nothing I relate to more as a parent than those late nights up, tired with a crying baby. Parenting is a rewarding experience, but it's certainly a lot different than traveling on vacations to different locations every season of the year.

If I were to speculate what's happening in that scene, my best guess is that Danny and Claude agreed to babysit for Ginny so that he could get a taste of what raising a child is like. The adoption process can be lengthy, so I'm not so sure these two would get a baby over the course of a year. It's not impossible, mind you, but I am pushing my chips over on this being a babysitting moment that will help Danny decide if children are in his future.

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All this to say, I'm excited to see The Four Seasons Season 2, and happy that it's arriving on May 28th. There are so many other great upcoming Netflix shows and movies on the way as well, so make sure to make time for this one amidst all the other offerings.