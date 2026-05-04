Euphoria Fans Have One Big Complaint After The Latest Episode. I Should Disagree. I Don't

Sam Levinson's Euphoria is an Emmy-winning sensation that instantly joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. Folks waited years for Season 3 to finally arrive on the network (and stream with a HBO Max subscription), and it's been an insane journey so far. And yet, fans have had one big complaint about the new installment, and after the last episode I have to admit I agree. I probably shouldn't. But I do.

Euphoria Season 3 picks up years after the Season 2 finale, and it already feels like a very different show. The characters are no longer in high school, and the stakes have gotten way higher. But there was a big change change behind the scenes, with composer Labrinth leaving the show and being replaced by the great Hans Zimmer. Unfortunately, I don't think this handoff is necessarily working.

Euphoria's Change In Music Kinda Ruins Its Tone

Hans Zimmer is an accomplished composer in the TV and film world, but his music in Euphoria's third season is a huge departure from Labrinth's work in the first two. I thought adding Zimmer would be a great addition, honestly, but I didn't realize how important Labrinth's music was to the show's tone as a whole until it was gone. It's jut one reason why Euphoria feels like a totally new show this time around.

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Fans have been complaining about this change since the season premiered, but Episode 4 stood out to me, particularly in the scenes with Maddie and Cassie. In a previous interview with Deadline, the Emmy-nominated songwriter explained why he left Euphoria, offering:

I decided to remove whatever music I had in [the show’s then-forthcoming third season]. I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me, but I don’t let people treat me like shit.

It sounds like he might have run into some issues with Sam Levinson, or other folks who are in charge of the acclaimed HBO show. While Euphoria is still quality TV, the show's tone does feel like it's suffering, thanks to both the time jump and the lack of Labrinth's music. I really was bullish about Zimmer being added to the mix. The composer has such an insane pedigree and experience that I would have thought it would be a great fit. Yet, I'd be lying if I said the latter wasn't distracting me a lot.

Of course, the composer isn't the only player that's been noticeably missing throughout Season 3. Kat actress Barbie Ferreira didn't return for the third season, after rumors of a dispute with Levinson. What's more, she hasn't even been mentioned in the first four episodes.

Euphoria airs new episodes Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Things are getting serious for the cast, especially Rue and Nate who are in real danger this time around. But I can only imagine how much more effective it would be with the previous composer's work included.