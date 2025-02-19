SNL Vet Victoria Jackson Attempts To Clear The Air After 'Stupid' Tom Hanks Sketch Comments: 'We Love Everybody'

SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which aired as part of the 2025 TV schedule last Sunday, drew considerable attention for its star-studded sketches. It also stirred up a bit of controversy due to its Black Jeopardy! sketch. This special iteration of the recurring skit, which featured series vets like Eddie Murphy and Leslie Jones, also saw Tom Hanks reprise his role as a MAGA supporter named Doug. Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson took issue with the sketch, but she’s now providing some clarity on the matter.

What Was The Sketch About And What Did Victoria Jackson Originally Say?

Black Jeopardy! has been a recurring sketch for some time now and sees long-serving SNL cast member Kenan Thompson play the role of host Darnell Hayes. Based on the real game hosted by Alex Trebek (who appreciated the segments), it sees contestants competing while answering trivia related to Black culture. During the anniversary sketch, Tom Hanks’ Doug answered a question correctly, before sharing a thought about church. And, when Darnell agreed and went to shake his hand, Doug seemed hesitant to accept.

Victoria Jackson, who was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1986 to 1992, attended the anniversary special and was aware of the segment. TMZ eventually got in touch with her, and she ultimately referred to the sketch as “stupid.” She also referred to an X post from Link Lauren, who chastised the comedy bit for furthering the notion that supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Make America Great movement are racists.

As previously alluded to, this wasn’t the first time Tom Hanks played Doug. He did so during a 2016 sketch, which is now one of the top SNL clips on YouTube. In that segment, the seemingly awkward Doug manages to answer questions skillfully and find common ground with his Black peers. As with the latest sketch, there’s also a moment in which he nearly misses a handshake with Darnell. Some consider Doug to be one of Hanks’ best characters and, after this newest performance, it’s been said that Victoria Jackson “slammed” Hanks.

The Strip Mall alum took to Instagram to share a video, in which she attempted to clear the air. She began the video by questioning whether the saying “all publicity is good publicity” actually rings true. After that, she went on to address Tom Hanks – who she apparently exchanged pleasantries with at SNL50 – directly:

Apparently, I slammed Tom Hanks. Tom, I’m sorry if I slammed you. I did not slam you.

Victoria Jackson then referred directly to the article from TMZ, before recalling that a publicist friend of hers reached out to ask for a statement on the Black Jeopardy! sketch. While Jackson initially couldn’t remember it, her friend sent her an article detailing the segment and the handshake moment. Once she remembered, she referred to the moment as “horrible” and recalled the audience not laughing. After clarifying that she only agreed with Link Lauren and added that the skit was “disgusting,” she said this as well:

You know, MAGA supporters support a safer America… We love everybody.

The comedian went on to say that she also took issue with some of the sexual vulgarity featured in the show. You can check out her full response in the video below:

All in all, it would seem that Victoria Jackson wants to make it clear that while she didn’t agree with the sketch, she didn’t attend to slam Tom Hanks. When it comes to Black Jeopardy! itself, it’s realistically likely that the segment will return at some point, given its popularity. As for whether Hanks will reprise Doug, that remains to be seen.

In the meantime, know that Saturday Night Live will return to NBC with a new episode on March 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET, with the host and musical guest being Shane Gillis and Tate McRae, respectively. You can also stream episodes using a Peacock subscription.