A So Help Me Todd Star Has Already Landed A New TV Gig After CBS’ Surprise Cancellation

To the surprise of many, the CBS comedy So Help Me Todd got axed after two seasons and found itself on 2024’s list of canceled shows much to the chagrin of fans. However, while this loss still stings, luckily the cast is finding new gigs, and that includes Inga Schlingmann, who will be sticking with CBS for the foreseeable future as she’s set to star in the new drama Watson.

Obviously, this is great news for Schlingmann. The actress behind Susan Yang will be taking her talents from comedy to drama as she joins Morris Chestnut in the new procedural Watson, Deadline reported.

As you may have deduced from the show’s name, it’s based on the great detective Dr. Watson, and in the show, Chestnut will play him. It’s a modern twist on the tale, and the titular character will shift his focus from solving crimes to medical mysteries.

In the series, Inga Schlingmann will play Dr. Sasha Lubbock, an ambitious doctor who double-boarded in rheumatology and immunology. Her character description in the article notes that she “thrives in bifurcated conditions,” and she grew up between two families – her birth parents in central China and her adoptive parents in Dallas, Texas. It sounds like she’s a charming and ambitious character, and it’ll be fun to see her work with Watson.

Along with Schlingmann, Eve Harlow is joining the show too following the end of Star Trek: Discovery , meaning both women are staying with CBS/Paramount.

While this is truly fabulous news for both actors, it is also bittersweet, because as the story notes, it solidifies the ending of their shows. For So Help Me Todd fans in particular, this is especially emotional because the cancellation came out of left field after only two seasons.

Reportedly, So Help Me Todd’s cancellation had to do with ratings as well as CBS having a stacked fall schedule that simply could not fit all of its programming from the slate it had during the first half of the 2024 TV schedule . So, sadly, the Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden-led series met its end, and even CBS head honchos called the choice “heartbreaking.”

When it was canceled, Astin shared a message with fans, thanking them for continuing to watch the show, and Gay Harden said goodbye with a sweet message and ended with a bittersweet “happy trails.” Inga Schlingmann also took to Instagram to say so long to the series, writing:

Tomorrow is our final episode of #sohelpmetodd on #cbs and #paramountplus. Thank you ALL for tuning in! Hopefully, we’ll get to see you again, soon. I’ve loved this adventure so much, helmed by our creator @scottpprendergast , and y’all are such a big part of it.

It’s both sad and incredibly exciting that her “see you again, soon” has become true so quickly. Obviously, it’s a bummer that it’s not for So Help Me Todd Season 3. However, it’s wonderful that she found her next gig so quickly!

When news broke about Watson, it was reported by Deadline that the show would be part of CBS’s 2024-25 season. Hopefully, this means we’ll see Inga Schlingmann and co. on screen this fall!

Yes, I’m still bummed she won’t be back as Susan on So Help Me Todd, but Watson sounds so fun, and I can’t wait to see her helping the great doctor solve mysteries on this new procedural.