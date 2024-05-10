Skylar Astin Has A Message For The Fans Sticking With The Show To The End After So Help Me Todd Got Canceled

It’s been a few weeks since CBS handed down the order canceling So Help Me Todd, but the cast has handled the news with grace. In fact, series lead Skylar Astin is still avidly supporting the show he believes in so much. In fact, he had a message for the loyal Todd fans who are upset about the cancelation but who have chosen to stick it out through its final weeks.

Astin has been posting about episodes as they’ve aired since So Help Me Todd became one of the major 2024 canceled shows . This week, he mentioned the May 9th episode “The Broker” was among the best the series produced and in a separate Instagram post he touted what’s yet to come, writing. “We’re so proud of them.” He also thanked the “Toddies” for investing in the series even if it didn’t pan out exactly how anyone expected.

Although we didn’t get renewed for another season, Todd is not over yet!... Thank you to all the fans who watched and continue to watch. I’ve had the thrill of a lifetime playing this role, working with this cast and crew, and entertaining all of you! Toddies 4 Life!

Meanwhile, of all of the major network cancellations this season, the So Help Me Todd fans have been among the most vocal. It's seems like the show had an avid fanbase, so why was So Help Me Todd canceled in the first place?

We did a deep dive into this prior to this article, and the main reason is not what you’d think. Many reports were pointing out the Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin series was among the lowest-rated programs on the network. You can point to those numbers being better than what other networks put up, but it’s still not a great outcome for the Eye Network. However, in a less crowded TV season, the series might have squeaked by.

The real reason for the axe? CBS has some bangers just baking in the oven right now. There’s the NCIS: Origins spinoff (and the Tony & Ziva one, though that’s going to Paramount Plus). Kathy Bates is giving playing Matlock a go. And Young Sheldon ’s Georgie & Mandy spinoff is going to series. The 2024 TV schedule is going to have a lot of newcomers this fall, and CBS needed to make room for those. So even if they were fans of the legal drama, it was time to say goodbye.

Comments on the Astin post are still upset about the news though, and I don't really blame them. There are only a few network TV shows on at any given time that are able to survive while being as quirky as So Help Me Todd, and usually those outside-the-box shows are the ones with the toughest roads ahead of them. I get it. I'm usually rooting for them to succeed too.

This show needs to be saved. It was the only thing on TV that I was actually impressed with.

Somebody hates me, first Zoey's was canceled after 2 seasons, now Todd and again after 2 seasons, why.

This is such an amazing show and truly disappointing it’s cancelled. 😡

I love the show SO much, seriously one of my most favourites. So so sorry you didn’t get picked up for another season 😢 Fantastic characters, cast & storyline. Such a shame.

In particular, that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist cancellation comment hits me in the feels, as that show really did have a similar trajectory to So Help Me Todd, all because it dared to be a little different. But all good things have to come to an end. Unfortunately for Todd that end is soon. The series finale will air on May 16.