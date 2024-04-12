So You Think You Can Dance Contestant Was Attacked With Knife And Acid
This is terrifying.
Korra Obidi gave a pretty memorable audition when she tried out for So You Think You Can Dance Season 16, performing a high-energy number while pregnant, and ending her dance by jumping into a split. Obidi is making headlines again years later for a much scarier reason, as the dancer reported on social media that she was attacked outside of her Airbnb in Westminster, London, reportedly suffering stab wounds and having acid thrown in her face.
An Instagram video was posted April 11 that shows Korra Obidi in the moments following the incident. The Nigerian dancer is visibly shaken as she says her face is “burning” and asks a bystander for their Coke to wash the unknown liquid off her face. Another person points to a spot of blood on Obidi’s head. Watch the alarming video below:
A post shared by KORRA OBIDI (@korraobidi)
A photo posted by on
The dancer updated her followers in the comments, saying the liquid that was allegedly thrown on her was salicylic acid, which is sometimes found in anti-acne products. She wrote:
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that they’d identified the substance that was thrown on Korra Obidi’s face and said officials are investigating the situation. In a statement, they told E! News:
Korra Obidi provided an update on April 12, telling people that she was “really frazzled” and still shocked and shaking over what had happened. The dancer addressed some people's skepticism surrounding the attack, saying in the video:
She went on to show that she’d suffered only minor injuries on her face, hand and leg, saying she was grateful they weren’t worse. That is still a pretty scary situation, and our thoughts go out to the dancer.
Korra Obidi may not have made it past the auditions on Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance, but a new group of dancers are trying to make a name for themselves in the current season on Fox. The series returns to the 2024 TV schedule at 9 p.m. ET Monday, April 15.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.