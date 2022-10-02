Sons Of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam Has Revealed Jax Teller May Return. This Is Not A Drill

The Sons of Anarchy universe created by Kurt Sutter is still alive and thriving on FX in the form of Mayans M.C., whose most recent season even brought Kim Coates back as the magnificent Tig Trager. But for some fans, no high-octane spinoff could ever replace its predecessor, which more or less died with its main character, Jax Teller, as portrayed with fan-adored machismo by Charlie Hunnam. At this point, many SOA fans have given up on the idea of Hunnam reprising Jax for any kind of longform return, and even the idea of a Mayans cameo hasn’t seemed all that likely. But now, the actor has dropped a doozy of an update that suggests we’ll see the former SAMCRO prez again one day.

While nothing has been solidified just yet, Hunnam spoke with Access Hollywood about his upcoming drama Shantaram for Apple TV+, and when the topic of Jax Teller came up, he surprisingly responded with:

Since you asked, I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy where that could be a possibility. It would be something that I would be incredibly excited about, so we’re sort of, like I said, in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea. But next time I talk to you, hopefully I’ll have more information on that.

As unpredictable as such an outcome sounds, the fact that the news is coming straight from Charlie Hunnam himself is massive, after years of responses that made it pretty clear he wasn’t intent on popping back into the role . It’s not like the guy hasn’t starred in lots of other projects in the meantime to keep him busy, either. So it makes sense that he wouldn’t have previously sounded gung ho about potentially putting Jax’s kutte back on without a logical project to apply that idea to.

But what in the world could this be? Considering Hunnam used the word “infancy,” could that have been an unintentional nod to the idea that Jax will still be a baby for the timeline of this particular project? Could this be a revised version of the First 9 prequel idea that Kurt Sutter discussed previously, or something else entirely? As excited as I already am to think about the options, it’s worth considering that this might not even be a TV project outright, and could possibly be in reference to a Sons of Anarchy video game, podcast, or something along those lines.

Though it might have seemed like Mayans M.C. would be the ideal place for Jax to make a new appearance, considering its first season featured Katey Sagal reprising Gemma Teller. But the spinoff doesn’t exactly treat Jax with much respect, going so far as to put the words “Fuck Jax Teller” out into the universe.

Hunnam already sparked much Sons of Anarchy fervor recently thanks to Shantaram, which featured a first look image of the actor straddling a motorcycle , though isn’t at all in the same ballpark as the biker saga. Based on the 2003 novel by author Gregory David Roberts, the drama centers on the actor as a bank robber who breaks out of confinement and flees to India, where he falls for a woman in the midst of keeping his crimes a secret.