Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Just Lost One Celeb For Medical Reasons, And I'm Really Bummed Out About The Rest Of The Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 episode "Survival." Read at your own risk!

It's inevitable that Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will feature celebrities leaving the competition. Some exits are harder to watch than others, and the latest one ranks up there with the most heartbreaking exit of Beverly Mitchell in Season 1. Jack Osbourne faced medical issues that necessitated his exit, and seeing him leave really put a damper on the rest of the season for me.

The son of rocker Ozzy Osbourne was the heart of the Season 2 cast, and often appeared willing to deal with just about anything the staff threw at him. This included competing in challenges that included the raised stakes of competing in frigid temperatures and working hard to do all that was asked. Unfortunately, doctors feared his elevated heartrate might trigger a flare-up of Osbourne's Multiple Sclerosis, and the reality star was sent home.

Why Losing Jack Osbourne Is A Huge Blow To Season 2

As a viewer, it's tough to acknowledge that I'm going to watch the rest of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 without Jack Osbourne along for the ride. While every celebrity who is out there has something to prove, it was easy to root for Osbourne trying to show his illness doesn't limit him. He rarely complained about his situation when we saw others like Dez Bryant fly off the handle. Granted, perhaps Osbourne and others might've done the same had they not seen Bryant not be allowed back after his tirade.

When the doctor had to tell Osbourne he couldn't continue, it was hard to watch. Thankfully, the staff has been a bit more empathetic in these situations than in Season 1, which I've really appreciated. Even so, when I go back and watch this season with my Hulu subscription, this might be a scene I skip because of how hard it was to watch.

How Will Other Contestants Fare In His Absence?

Jack Osbourne was the heart of the celebrity cast, and I wonder how many others will drop out in the aftermath. Nick Viall, for example, was pushed to the absolute limit in the previous episode, and I'm not sure he'd last another crisis of confidence without people like Osbourne to talk him back up.

This is especially true when others like Tom Sandoval seem equally on the cusp of walking out of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Then again, I'm continually surprised Sandoval is there to begin with, given all the drama surrounding him as he joined the reality series. Time will tell how the rest of the competitors fare without Jack Osbourne to talk them out of leaving or being an inspiration to others, but I do wish we could've seen him right in there with them to the very end.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. With only a couple of episodes left in the season, now would be the time to catch up and prepare for what should be an exciting finale.