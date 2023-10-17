Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Pushed Tom Sandoval To The Limit, And I'm Not Sure He Should Even Be There

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode "Character." Read at your own risk!

Tom Sandoval was highlighted in the latest episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, though not in the way I would think he wanted. The Vanderpump Rules star and center of "Scandoval" took out his pent-up aggression in combat training and had a brutal sparring session with reality stars Nick Viall and Jack Osbourne. The ordeal drove him to tears and had me wondering if this Fox series was a good idea for him.

Granted, those who rewatch this episode with their Hulu subscription could point out that Sandoval brought some of this pain upon himself. The star went a little off the rails when he fought Viall and, as such, was made to fight Osbourne when he was already exhausted. It led to him catching a pretty nasty punch to the face, which led to bleeding and a real emotional response that had me concerned for him.

Tom Sandoval Had A Breakdown

Back at the barracks, Jack Osbourne tried to check in on Tom Sandoval. Sandoval didn't respond to anyone talking to him, and made his way to the bathroom outside. Once there, he began to laugh and cry at the same time, all while bleeding and trying to use the bathroom. It seemed like it was all getting to him, but unlike Dez Bryant when he reached his breaking point, he held it together and went to his interrogation when called.

Once in the interrogation room, Sandoval tried to run the staff through the drama involving him and his affair with Raquel Leviss and the pressure he's been under since. He came to Special Forces: World's Toughest Test because he needed to escape the coverage of it all. He added this all occurred "a few months ago," which made me raise my eyebrows and rethink his experience on the show.

Was Special Forces: World's Toughest Test A Bad Decision Considering All He'd Been Through?

The Scandoval news first broke in March of 2023, and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was renewed in May of 2023. Season 2 was presumably filmed sometime soon after, so the timeline that Tom Sandoval gave in the show makes sense. It's not surprising he had such a breakdown, and I have to question whether or not completing grueling drills in frigid temperatures was the right call.

Between Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and his very brief appearance in Season 10 of The Masked Singer, Tom Sandoval seemed to bury himself in more reality television. While it probably served as a good distraction, one has to wonder if these moments in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test may end up coming back to haunt him based on his actions or potential comments about how he handled the situation with Ariana Madix. Thus far, he's still seemingly committed to staying in Season 2, but we'll see if he'll keep at it until the very end.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET.