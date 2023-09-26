Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 Premiere Raised The Stakes, And One Surprising Development Has Me Locked In

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 premiere "Far From Home." Read at your own risk!

I praised Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in Season 1 for being the most intense celebrity reality series, so the bar was high for Season 2 to deliver. After watching the premiere, I can say that the sophomore season upped the ante right away by making the challenge just as hard on the next batch of celebrities. I'll add that one element of the premiere surprised me in such a way that I'm locked in and ready to see what the rest of the season holds.

Whether you tuned in live, recorded Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, or will catch a viewing later with a Hulu subscription, there are already big reasons to stay invested in Season 2. Be warned – spoilers are on the horizon, but for those who don't mind, here's what had me hooked in the premiere and ready to see how the next group of celebrities fare in this grueling challenge.

Celebrities Are Competing In Ridiculously Cold Temperatures

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test moved out of the desert in Season 1 and is challenging its contestants in the ice mountains of New Zealand in Season 2. I know sweating it out in the desert in Season 1 was enough to take Dr. Drew Pinsky down for the count with dehydration, but something feels more miserable to me in the cold. All I could think about watching the celebrities hit those metal bars when falling was how much more that would sting in cold weather. Pinsky would've been a great litmus test to know how much more challenging it was, but apparently, he wasn't available for Season 2 despite telling CinemaBlend he was down to compete.

The cold is the development that has me hooked, but I had another big takeaway from the Season 2 premiere.

All Celebrities Are Still Competing After The First Episode

The biggest surprise of the Season 2 premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is that we reached the end of the premiere, and not one of the celebrities had to be evacuated for medical purposes or voluntarily withdrawn. I'll be honest: I had a feeling that Tara Reid was on her way out after seeing her suffer through a number of challenges and be berated by the staff, but she stuck it out and was still there when the credits rolled.

I'm very interested to see whether or not she'll remain a part of it all for another episode, as I don't know if the former American Pie actress is ready for the hardships ahead. It doesn't seem like anyone on this show is really eager for all the grueling challenges outside of Savannah Chrisley and Jack Osbourne, but we know the reality TV families are just a different breed.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 is just kicking off, so be sure to stream the premiere if you haven't already watched and prepare for next week's episode to see who will be the first person out of the program.