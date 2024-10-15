What Do Steve Harvey And Dwayne Johnson Have In Common? Family Feud Contestant Leaves Host Speechless With Downright Baffling Answer

At this point, most Family Feud fans would probably agree that knocking Steve Harvey out of his comfort zone and making him laugh are rites of passage for game show contestants. It’s a big part of why the long-running series is among the best game shows of all time , and why Harvey remains so beloved as a top-tier host . But even an esteemed professional like Harvey can be driven speechless by unpredictable answers, and recently handled a Dwayne Johnson-sized doozy.

In an episode pitting the Brown family against the Williams clan, second-in-line hopefuls Kristen and Olga faced off at the podium with Harvey, who doesn’t look at all as if he’s ready to question everything about his own existence in the next 90 seconds. And the eventual confusion is even more amusing considering Kristen’s answer sparked a most ideal reaction, where the host is genuinely amused by a guess without being judgmental about it. As it went:

STEVE: Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock have in common.

KRISTEN: You're Black.

STEVE: [Laughs along with studio audience.] I like when she said it, she turned to her family. "Is that okay?" And they're sitting over there going - [silently mouths the word "No"].

And hey, for as amusing as the possibly basic guess was, it was absolutely on the board in the #3 spot with 12 people. But then along came Olga...

Surely, there are times in Family Feud where it's a great idea to offer an answer that's the exact opposite of whatever was said just before. But when specifically referring to two extremely popular celebrities' shared race, it's probably always best to just sidestep the polar opposite route and go with something a bit more obvious and legitimately applicable. But instead of taking that wise route, Olga said:

You're white?

Understandably, everything stopped making sense for a split-second, and Steve Harvey had to collect himself by making sure his face was still there, and that it hadn't suddenly changed into that of a white man. Perhaps if the question for that round was about what the host shared in common with the 1996 Michael Bay thriller The Rock, with Sean Connery and Nicholas Cage.

I mean, the answer would still be dumb and wrong, but at least 66% of the people involved in the question would be white, and Olga might not seem to ridiculous for putting those words out into the universe. But no, that's....not what this was.

If only Steve Harvey had walked out with a version of The Rock's absurd People's Championship belt, or if he'd whipped a pair of sunglasses off at the podium to reveal a giant raised eyebrow, then maybe the Williams family would have had a better first answer. Instead, we're left wondering whether Olga sees Oreo cookies the same way everyone else does.

Check out the episode clip below and try to figure out whether or not Olga realized what she was talking about.

While waiting for new episodes of Family Feud to hit syndication each day, don't forget to check out new "Celebrity Family Feud" sketches from Saturday Night Live now that it's back for Season 50.