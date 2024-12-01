The Story Behind David Boreanaz Being Cast As Angel In Buffy The Vampire Slayer And How Italian Food Was Involved

Despite Buffy the Vampire Slayer's finale airing back in May of 2003, Joss Whedon's supernatural series has remained a popular and vital part of the pop culture landscape. Actor David Boreanaz famously played Angel in the first three season before getting his own spinoff, and he revealed the story behind getting the gig... and how Italian food was involved.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's popular series (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) is widely considered one of the best supernatural teen dramas in history, and Boreanaz is an especially memorable Buffy actor. While speaking with People about Angel's run on TV, he spoke about first landing the vampiric role. As he put it:

I got cast as the character Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer through [casting director] Marcia Shulman. My first meeting with her was an hour and 30 minutes. We mainly talked about Italian restaurants in New York. Then she was like, 'Well, should we read [for the role]?'

Talk about chemistry. Having this type of ease and connection with a casting director is the thing of dreams for actors. And David Boreanaz was really able to build a rapport with Marcia Shulman before ever having to actually perform as Angel. And I have to assume that helped to give him an extra boost of confidence before auditioning.

Angel ended up being part of some of the best Buffy The Vampire Slayer episodes, and his connection with SMG's title character was the primary love story of the show's first three seasons on the air. As Boreanaz shared in the same interview, the timing of his audition may have also factored into him being cast. He offered:

This was the ninth hour for them. They need this character in four days. I read with them and thought, 'Oh, I this is going to be horrible.' But then it was, 'Oh my God, I got through that,' and then I got through the next phase, and I got the job.

Honestly, that's pretty understandable. Playing a vampire seems challenging, especially if David Boreanaz was asked to bare his pretend fangs in one of the Buffy audition scenes. But he seemingly felt great after going for it, and would famously play Angel for years.

Some fans maintain Buffy should have chosen Angel, or that the pair were still each other's true love after all those years. Others are more #TeamSpike, and the debate between the titular character's two vampiric loves will likely not stop anytime soon. But I for one am happy Boreanaz's foodie side helped him land the gig, as he'd play his signature role for 8 season of television between Buffy and Angel.

