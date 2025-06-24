Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals One ‘Dream’ She Has For The Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot, And I Have Mixed Feelings

A return to Sunnydale is imminent thanks to the much-anticipated Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. After the February confirmation that a new Buffy series with Sarah Michelle Gellar is moving forward, the excitement and amount of speculation have only grown. After Gellar herself revealed the new Slayer to be Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she’s revealing one dream she has for the reboot, and I have mixed feelings about it.

There still isn’t too much known about the new Buffy reboot, but there have been a lot of theories and lists of dos and don’ts, including some aspects from the OG that need to be included. However, Gellar did talk at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival (via Vanity Fair) about how the reboot will be different from the original series, and honestly, I both love and hate the idea she's really hoping to see.As she put it:

It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original. We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well.

Due to its supernatural nature, Buffy the Vampire Slayer could get pretty dark and deadly with its storyline, making it currently one of the best horror shows streaming on Hulu. It certainly kept viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering who was living, dying and returning. Since Gellar is hoping the creative team can find ways to bring back characters who died, fans can likely look forward to seeing at least SOME favorites when the story kicks off anew.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a pretty big deal when it aired in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, and society was a whole lot different then. Gellar is hoping the reboot will bring the Scooby Gang into the modern era, and adapts its story to be as contemporary to today's viewers as the original was to O.G. audiences. Although the way she words it could mean anything:

One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it’s always been a crossover series. We’re trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today.

Regardless of whether other original stars are possibly joining Gellar in the new show, it can be expected that there will be some differences between the original and the reboot, along with some similarities. The pilot will be directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, so if anyone sees them suddenly following former Buffy stars on social media, break out the theory hats!

More information about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot should be coming out over the next several months, but fans should expect some major differences when Ryan Kiera Armstrong makes her debut as the newest slayer. In the meantime, all seven seasons of Buffy are streaming with a Hulu subscription.