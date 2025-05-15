Watch Sarah Michelle Gellar Tells Buffy's New Slayer She's The Chosen One For The Reboot

Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) is a cult classic and arguably one of the best teen dramas of all time. The generations of fans were thrilled when it was reveled that Sarah Michelle Gellar was returning for a reboot pilot, but they're also curious about what newcomers will be joining her. And SMG just posted a sweet video telling the new Slayer that she's The Chosen One.

There were reports about the new Buffy characters coming to the pilot, including a teenage Slayer who will seemingly get tutelage from The Duchess Buffonia herself. Sarah Michelle Gellar posted on Instagram, revealing the moment she told actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong she got the gig, chock full of easter eggs and references to the original series. Check it out below:

How sweet is that? While the Buffy reboot has some work ahead of it before getting a full series order, even getting the chance to work with Gellar in the pilot must be exciting for Armstrong. And you can see how excited the pair of actors are to collaborate with each other.

While not necessarily a household name just yet, Ryan Kiera Armstrong may be a familiar face to a number of high profile gigs. She was in the starring cast of Star Wars: The Skelton Crew and was the title character of the Firestarter reboot. She was also the victim of Pennywise's most gruesome kill in It: Chapter Two.

It should be interesting to see what story is being cooked up for the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer. But with Sarah Michelle Gellar so passionate about it and Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao t the helm, there's a ton of building excitement about the pilot. Hopefully it's successful enough to convince Hulu to go ahead and order a full season of episodes.

Narratively, fans are eager to see how the pilot picks up after Buffy's series finale. That finale episode saw Willow tapping into ancient power and activating every single Potential Slayer in the world. No longer were Buffy and Faith the only ones with power, resulting in an epic final battle against The First Evil. That episode aired back in 2003, so longtime fans of the series are eager to see how the world changed now that there are so many Slayers running around.

The story continued with Joss Whedon's Buffy comics, but it seems unlikely that the Hulu reboot pilot would consider those canon. Things got pretty narratively wild, including strange romantic pairings and there briefly being no more Slayers or magic.

While we wait for more news about the pilot, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's original seven season are streaming on Hulu. The cast is clearly coming together, and fans are curious about what legacy characters will be included.