32 Times Angel Proved Buffy Should Have Picked Him
Buffy the Vampire fans have been debating Team Angel or Team Spike for years.
Ever since it first hit TV, Joss Whedon's Buffy The Vampire Slayer has been a cult classic series with a strong following. Despite the show ending back in 2003, it's still popular and the discourse about its seven seasons hasn't let up. Much like Gilmore Girls' Team Jess or Team Dean debate, Buffy fans have been debating for Angel or Spike. Although there are 32 times Angel proves Buffy should have picked him.
Throughout its seven-season run on both the WB and UPN, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's seasons showed the good and ugly of her intense relationship with David Boreanaz's Angel. While some maintain that Spike was her true love (sorry, Riley) there are also fans who wanted to see her end up with Angel. Below are a number of times that Angel proved he was the right vampiric guy for The Chosen One, in no particular order.
Secretly fighting for her in "Pangs"
Throughout Buffy's years on the air, there were a number of episodes themed to fit holidays. In addition to those iconic Halloween episodes, there is also "Pangs" aka the Thanksgiving episode. Buffy and Angel are broken up and he's living in LA, so he fights the bad guys of the episode without ever letting her know he was there.
Fighting against The Mayor during "Graduation Day."
Season 3's Buffy finale is an epic two-partner, where Sunnydale High students arm up and fight The Mayor as he ascends. Angel is there as backup, offering some much-needed muscle against fellow vampires once the eclipse begins.
Buffy and Angel's first kiss
Buffy and Angel were the primary love story for the show's first three seasons, also we also saw other couples like Willow and Oz, plus Cordelia and Xander. But Bangel's first kiss in the first season was iconic and shows how much love they had from early on.
Showing up in Season 7 to back Buffy up against Caleb
Season 7 is the final chapter of Buffy's life on TV, and sees her and potential Slayers fighting against The First Evil. Angel makes a surprise appearance to defend Buffy against Caleb, although she ultimately dispatches the villain solo with the help of the Scythe.
Saving Faith
Eliza Dushku's Faith is known as the bad Slayer, and she appears in both Buffy and Angel over the years. In the spinoff, her relationship with the titular vampire is really explored, with him taking care of her despite Faith nearly killing him back in Season 3. What a class act.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The ice skating kill/kiss.
Throughout Buffy's run on the air, there were plenty of times when Angel came guns a-blazing to help his girlfriend. That happened on an ice skating ring in Season 2, where Buffy used her skates to cut the throat of an enemy. And afterward they shared a sweet kiss, with her even accepting his vamped-out face.
Giving Buffy the claddagh ring.
In Season 2 Buffy and Angel's relationship reached new heights... until he turned evil. But when things were good he gave her the iconic claddagh ring, in a romantic scene that showed their devotion toward each other.
Angel showing up at Buffy's prom.
By the end of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3, it was clear that she and Angel were broken; there was simply too much trauma and water under the bridge. But that didn't stop David Boreanaz's character from showing up at prom to give her a night of teen normalcy, with the pair sharing a sweet dance to "Wild Horses."
Christmas in Sunnydale
The Buffy Christmas episode "Amends" sees Angel haunted by visions of his murderous past, with the character eventually deciding to kill himself by waiting for the sun to come up. But in a true Christmas miracle, it miraculously snows in Sunnydale, and the sun never comes out. Instead, the two walk through the snow together.
Never Punching Xander Out
Angel and Xander never got along, and things got worse when he lost his soul and became Angelus. The vampire took a lot of crap from Xander over the years and still held back from knocking him out.
Making amends after Angelus tortured Giles
When he transformed back into Angelus, David Boreanaz's character went through a murderous tear through Sunnydale that left Jenny Calendar and Kendra the Slayer dead. Giles (who was always full of wisdom) was also tortured, and Angel spent the next year and change repenting and earning his respect back.
Even at his worst, Angel wasn't as ruthless as William the Bloody.
The team Angel or Spike debate has been raging for years, as both of the vampires have done some awful things. But even when they were both at their most evil, William the Bloody was the more deranged out of the two-- including killing two Slayers.
Showing up for Buffy after Joyce's death.
Buffy and Angel had been broken up for years when her mother Joyce died suddenly in Season 5. But he still showed up the night after the funeral, holding her in the Sunnydale Cemetary and letting her talk out her complicated feelings.
Buffy and Angel's only time having sex brought his soul back.
Every Buffy fan knows that Buffy and Angel's first and only time hooking up brought disaster. Angel had a moment of true happiness, which triggered the curse attached to him, and removed his soul. That's how intense their love was.
Never flirting back with Cordelia in Sunnydale
In the early seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there was someone else seeking Angel's affection: Charisma Carpenter's Cordelia Chase. But despite her many advances, he never took the bait.
Forming his own chosen family unit.
After Season 3 of Buffy, Angel got his own spinoff. And during that time we watched him form a chosen family and group of allies to battle the forces of evil in Los Angeles.
Killing Darla to save Buffy
Darla and Angel were undead life partners for years before he got his soul, killing countless people in the process. So him staking her to save Buffy back in Season 1 was a big sign of love for The Slayer.
Being a father to Connor.
Eventually, during the run of Angel, Darla is miraculously resurrected. She and Angel eventually have a child named Connor, and Buffy would no doubt be impressed with how he tried to be a father figure despite the mystical circumstances.
Saving Buffy from The Master with Xander.
The first Big Bad the Scooby Gang faced was The Master aka one of the Best Buffy Villains. He did actually kill our hero, but luckily Xander and Angel were able to make sure she was quickly revived.
Appreciating the real Buffy.
In Buffy's first Halloween episode, the title character dressed up in a gown to try and look like the women of Angel's time. Things quickly go awry, and he makes it clear that she real her is so much better.
He stopped Buffy from taking her own life.
In the Season 2 episode "I Only Have Eyes For You", Buffy and the evil Angelus are both possessed. After Buffy shoots him and attempts to kill herself, he stops her.
Taking Harmony under his wing at Wolfram & Hart.
The final season of Angel features more connection to Buffy lore, including adding both Spike and Harmony to the cast. And Angel really took care of Harmony throughout that season, despite her being without a soul and ultimately betraying him in the series finale.
Offering to fight The First with Buffy in "Chosen."
Angel showing up for the final two episodes of Buffy was exciting for fans, but it was ultimately a cameo. Still, he offered to rush into the Hell Mouth with the Potentials, although he was instructed by Buffy to form a second line of defense in case the Scoobies failed.
Not wanting to drink from Buffy to save his life.
In the two-part Season 3 finale of Buffy, Faith shoots Angel with a poison arrow. The only thing that can cure him is Slayer blood, but even at death's door he initially refused to drink from Sarah Michelle Gellar's character. Talk about restraint.
Giving up being human with Buffy.
In Season 1 of Angel, Sarah Michelle Gellar pops up as Buffy. In this episode Angel is briefly turned human, finally allowing him and his true love to have their time in the sun. But he would go on to sacrifice this to continue saving the world.
Telling Buffy she's the only person he's ever loved.
Angel had a hard life, both before and after he became a vampire. So when he tells Buffy she's the only person he's ever loved during Season 3's "Earshot", you know he means it.
Comforting Buffy when she has visions of him dying.
One of the gifts that comes with being a Slayer is prophetic visions. This can be horrifying at times for Buffy, but Angel was there to comfort her when she had nightmares about him dying. Which of course, he did.
Letting Buffy kill him.
In the Season 2 finale, Angelus is wreaking havoc, including helping to kill Kendra. Buffy is tasked with killing her true love, and even after he gets his Soul back he lets it happen... and even forgives her after he's miraculously resurrected.
Sending Faith home with Willow to fight The First
Faith and Angel's unique relationship is fleshed out further in Season 4 of the spinoff. After Willow once again restores his soul, he sends Faith to Sunnydale to help the Scoobies against The First Evil.
Walking home with Buffy in "Some Assembly Required."
Some of Angel and Buffy's best moments were outside of fighting Evil, where the pair could behave like a normal couple. Case in point: when the pair walked home together in "Some Assembly Required" early in Season 2.
Hiring Cordelia for Angel Investigations
Cordelia and Angel become an unlikely duo during Angel. And that's largely because the title character hired Cordelia to help him run his investigative firm early in its life.
Respecting Buffy's privacy while they were broken up.
Buffy and Angel never stop having strong feelings toward each other, even when they split up. Angel respected her need for space, including protecting her during "Pangs" without letting the Slayer know he was back in town. Despite this, the debate about Team Spike or Team Angel will likely rage on.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.