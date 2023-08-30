The Story Behind Why Hallmark’s The Way Home Is So Different From The Network’s Other TV Programming
It's not typical Hallmark fare.
I’ve been a huge fan of Hallmark’s schedule of programming ever since my mother was fighting cancer. Along with the hospital trips, we spent a winter watching Christmas movies in between chemo sessions. So, I’ve seen a lot of the network’s amazing programming and some of its lower budget duds. To me, the network’s most exciting programming over the last year has not been its Christmas movies or even its best rom-coms, and instead has been a TV series called The Way Home. There’s a story behind why the new series is so much better quality than the network’s other TV programming. Let’s dig in.
The Way Home Didn’t Start Off At The Hallmark Network
No shot at shows I’ve watched for years like When Calls The Heart, but The Way Home is much more high concept than some of its Hallmark predecessors. In addition it sports a notable cast, and while some names such as Andie MacDowell have done work with the cabler in the past, Grey’s Anatomy star Chyler Leigh was a real get, and the Hallmark series ended up being her Supergirl follow-up. It also deftly mixes a time travel plot with family drama in a way that never feels forced. And it’s inspired new audiences to watch, including our 36-year-old male EIC, who’d never watched Hallmark much before.
One of the big reasons The Way Home is seemingly higher caliber than most of the other programming is that EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly brought it with her when she came to Hallmark. She’d been set up at Netflix previously and when she left, the drama came with her.
She’s not the only one. In a cast interview, Andie MacDowell opened up to Fox5 and shared exactly what drew her to the project, noting, “It’s really really special. It’s a great script.” The actress, who has worked extensively with the cabler on original movies such as At Home In Mitford and also on the series Cedar Cove also shared more with Moviefone about how it’s not standard Hallmark fare.
I mean... it wouldn't be Hallmark at all if there weren't some beautiful people involved, so I'm glad the show kept that piece of the puzzle!
Meanwhile, Netflix has made a habit of signing up for a wide variety of genre content from true crime Netflix shows to higher concept fare. If you're watching Ride or When Calls The Heart, the time travel drama may feel a tad out of place. However, while I do think The Way Home would have been a good fit on the streaming service, I’m also happy to see it at Hallmark, where it will hopefully be the starting point for a bolder range of content there. Speaking of...
The Way Home Is Already Renewed For Season 2
The best news? The Way Home is already renewed for Season 2. While it took Hallmark a bit longer than I would have liked to make the decision, I’m just happy it’s coming in the future. Ahead of its March 2023 finale, Daly said the audience had "enthusiastically embraced" the series and it would be coming back for another round.
Previously Chyler Leigh had also expressed interest in the time travel component of the series, noting how that left space for tons of potential seasons to come, so the cast was thinking about new episodes prior to this announcement. In fact, she's bullish the show could eventually do 100 episodes. (Via The List)
Still, a greenlight is always much better than hope from the cast. If you missed this one the first time around, you can watch the first season in full with a Peacock subscription or with the Hallmark Movies Now app.
Reality TV fan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you've created a rom-com I've probably watched it.
