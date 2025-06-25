Look Out Hallmark, The CW Just Announced A Bunch Of Harlequin Romance Movies With Arrowverse Stars And More

With the upcoming Hallmark movies pretty much being a weekly event (especially when the Christmas season rolls around), there are probably many television lovers who’d want even more options when it comes to feel-good romances and films that remind them of some of the best rom-coms of all time. Well, the 2025 TV schedule is about to deliver, thanks to The CW and Harlequin, so Hallmark is about to get some stiff competition.

What Harlequin Romances Have Become Movies For The CW?

Even if you know nothing about the romance genre, you’ve probably heard of Harlequin novels. For 76 years now the company has been publishing stories that run the gamut from chaste to books that bang, and now the home of shows like The Flash, the quiet success Sherlock & Daughter, and soapy teen hits like Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill (which is prepping a revival series with the OG stars), The CW, is bringing six Harlequin hits to audiences later this year.

So, what’s in store for us? Only book to screen adaptations of some of the publisher’s biggest stories starring a number of notable talents, some of whom starred in major CW shows previously. Just look at this list:

Second Guessing Fate: Speaking of The Flash, Danielle Panabaker stars in Second Guessing Fate as Gemma, an event planner who gets a mysterious surprise reading from a fortune teller at one of her parties, who says she's just one disastrous date away from finding the love of her life. After she has that date, however, and finds connection with a rich hottie, she has to figure out who the fortune teller's signs are really pointing toward.

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good As Hell: Glee star and The Masked Singer winner Amber Riley leads the cast of Savvy Sheldon Feels Good As Hell. Her Savvy is fed up with her pressure-filled career and decides to make some big changes in her life, which include renovating the truly outdated kitchen her beloved grandmother left her, finding her true calling and reworking her love life. She stumbles along the way, but her contractor just might help her straighten out more than her kitchen.

Recipe For Romance: Competition for a place at a neighborhood festival is tight, and things get worse for Sari (True O'Brien, Days of Our Lives) when her parents' coffee shop is left in her hands and a new bakery opens next door. Unfortunately, that new business is run by the "annoyingly handsome" charmer Gabe (Alex Mallari Jr., Ginny & Georgia), who's also bent on success, leading to a massive prank war between himself and Sari…and maybe an eventual love connection.

Paws In The City: When Issa (Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters) makes a massive fumble in her gig as a social media manager and basically ruins a star's career, she's out on her butt and has to take a gig pet-sitting for an incredibly spoiled dachshund. The dog's good looking, but hermit-like owner, Theo (Carter Jenkins, Famous in Love), just like his diva of a pet, turns out to not be so bad, and Issa is able to use her new job to turn things around in several areas of her somewhat messy life.

Ordinary Girl In A Tiara: When heiress Philippa Levreaux (Kathryn Gallagher, Gossip Girl) needs a place to stay, she gets an offer from the woman who was once her childhood enemy, Caro Cartwright (Katharine King So, Transplant). Being roomies ain't easy for these two, but they eventually find that their differences help both of them work through their separate troubles and move forward with the lives they were meant to live.

Montana Mavericks: We'll see Walker: Independence and Arrow star Katherine McNamara in Montana Mavericks as Heather, a popular author suffering writer's block who inherits a ranch in, you guessed it, Montana. She heads there with two of her friends in tow, and all three have quite an adventure in store when they find the property seriously run-down…and find themselves living next to Cliff (Dennis Andres, Workin' Moms), a "charming cowboy veterinarian."

This is a fantastic slate of new movies, and to really get the party started right, Montana Mavericks will also have special showings in select theaters across the country on August 26 and 27. It will also be the first to air on The CW in primetime, and while we don’t have specific air dates for any of the films just yet, it’s clear that romance lovers are in for a special treat this fall.