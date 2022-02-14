Super Bowl LVI Had Plenty Of Celebrity Attendees, See Ryan Reynolds, LeBron James And More

Super Bowl LVI has come and gone and brought on some seriously awesome memories. From a nail-biting finisher, amazing half-time show featuring some of the biggest names in music, and hilarious commercials , the L.A. Rams vs The Cincinnati Bengals was a game that won’t be forgotten for some time.

With such a high-profile game in a brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, plenty of celebrities spent the money to come to the Super Bowl. Taking place in the city where many movies and TV shows are made, several actors, actresses, and other influencers stopped by to show their support for the L.A. Rams, but other stars stopped by as well, including sports legends, comedians, and many more.

Some big names that you might recognize are LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg and many others, but all had their own fun in their own specials ways, whether that was down in the crowd with the rest of the fans or up in their own box watching the biggest show from above.

If you were watching the Super Bowl, or browsing social media, you'll have noticed plenty of famous faces pop up pretty consistently. Here are some of the biggest stars that showed during Super Bowl LVI.

Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Were Chilling Together

A classic duo, Ryan Reynolds posted a cute pic of him and fellow comedic actor, Will Ferrell, cheering on the game together - even if Will Ferrell seemed a little confused as to who to root for, as his gear is catered towards the BC Lions - as in the Canadian football team.

Reynolds captioned the photo, "Will keeps asking me why there's a fourth down."

The Rock Got To Announce The Teams

Dwayne Johnson, at one point in his life, was really into playing football and hoped he would get to go to the NFL one day. Those dreams never panned out for him - but he did end up becoming a multi-millionaire anyway through his WWE career and, even more so, his acting career, so it worked out for him regardless.

Even so, Johnson got to live out his NFL Super Bowl dream , as he was the main man who announced the teams to come in. And as you can see, he was hyped up for this opportunity to finally step onto one of the biggest stages in all of sports. Talk about a dream come true.

Ellen DeGenerous Stood In The Stands

Famous talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres stopped by the game to cheer in the stands, taking a selfie and captioning it, “Here we go!” right before the game started.

Basketball Legend LeBron James Attended - And Loved The Half-Time Show

I suppose LeBron James wanted to switch sports for the night, as he was seen up in the stands of Super Bowl LVI, cheering on the Rams and enjoying the heck out of the half-time show, via Bleacher Report on YouTube. He even posted on Twitter not that long after about how much he loved it.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!February 14, 2022 See more

You weren’t alone, LeBron. We all loved it too.

Karamo Brown Of Queer Eye Fame Went With His Son

Karamo Brown decided to take a break from changing people’s live for a little bit and stop by Super Bowl LVI with his son. He captioned the sweet photograph, “No matter how old my son gets, he still wants dad to pick him up…even at the #SuperBowl.”

Charlize Theron Came By With The Rams Fan Gear On

Big-time Hollywood actress Charlize Theron came to Super Bowl LVI, getting spotted by the cameras there and showing off her pride for the L.A. Rams. In her Instagram post, she showed the moment she was caught on camera in the stadium, showing off her moves and wearing an L.A. Rams hat while keeping it lowkey with a pair of shades, captioning the pic, “You better werk.”

Martha Stewart Was In The Stands

I don’t know if you know this, but Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have been friends for years. They’ve had shows together, wrote a cookbook, and even host Puppy Bowl - the Puppy Bowl! While Snoop Dogg was among the performers in the halftime show, Stewart was in the stands, likely cheering him on.

Even while watching the game, she also got to meet up with some fellow food connoisseurs such as Guy Fieri (who just got a huge extension on the Food Network ), captioning the post, “Great seats. Lots of passers by including this guy @guyfieri !!! Great super bowl.”

Mark Wahlberg Came To The Super Bowl Amid His Uncharted Release

As a part of the Uncharted cast , which is releasing on February 18, 2022, Mark Wahlberg has surely been busy promoting his new movie alongside Tom Holland. But for Super Bowl LVI, he decided to sport some game-day attire for his attendance at the big game.

In his post from Instagram, he captions his new digs saying “Super Bowl swag,” showing a quick video of him in a “Municipal” sweatshirt, a company that creates sports gear.

Rebel Wilson took plenty of photos while she was down on the field for Super Bowl LVI, including a cute picture with one of the players, captioning the photo, “Super Bowl LVI. It’s been a pleasure and a privilege being an LA Rams Ambassador this season! Congrats 💛💙🏈💙💛 you boys crushed it!!!”

Wilson appears to be a huge Rams fan, even sharing her signed helmet from the team on Instagram Stories ahead of the game, so I’m sure she’s happy as can be.

Nina Dobrev Came With Julianne Hough

Talk about the ultimate girl’s day. The Vampire Diaries cast alum, Nina Dobrev and her friend, dancer and actress, Julianne Hough, attended Super Bowl LVI together, sporting some cute outfits mixed in with hats with logos from Fresh Vine Wine - the wine company that these two best friends co-founded together.

These are just a handful of the celebrities that popped up at the Super Bowl this year, and I’m sure that next year will be just as exciting.