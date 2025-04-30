Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Gleefully Drenched Wrexham’s CEO In Gatorade After Massive Victory, And The Fans (And Actors) Could Not Get Enough

Wrexham AFC certainly had cause for celebration last week, after their 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic earned the club another promotion, putting them just one tier away from the Premier League. Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney even got to share an American sports tradition with their Welsh brethren, drenching Wrexham’s CEO in Gatorade, and fans — as well as the Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars themselves — couldn’t get enough.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been documenting their journey with the Red Dragons on FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (streaming with a Hulu subscription), and those who tune in when Season 4 hits the 2025 TV schedule next month are likely to witness quite a story — one that ends with the team’s CEO Michael Williamson having Gatorade poured on him by two Hollywood actors. The glorious moment was captured on video and shared to Instagram:

A post shared by Wrexham AFC (@wrexham_afc) A photo posted by on

I’ve watched that video at least a dozen times now to soak in all of the individual reactions. Michael Williamson appeared appropriately stunned by the icy drink (which was red, naturally, for the Red Dragons), and expressions of open-mouthed shock were plastered on the faces of those around him. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could not look more pleased with themselves.

It turns out, Ryan Reynolds unintentionally created a keepsake for himself in bringing the American football tradition across the pond, as he shared to his Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Stories)

What a beautiful memento, and totally worth ruining a pair of white sneakers over.

Fans seemed to love the moment as much as the celebrity soccer team coaches did, and they took to the comments with sentiments like:

Is this the first recorded Gatorade shower in European sports history?! - SkyRizz

- SkyRizz Okay. We got Gatorade showers now. Can we, please, now get cheerleaders? Let’s be the first? Ps - better bigger halftime shows will be my following request. - Kuba

- Kuba Could deal with a blue Gatorade - Lyle Anderton

- Lyle Anderton Red Gatorade. It's in the details. Party on Wrexham! Party on!! 👏👏👏 - Marco Solis Martinez

- Marco Solis Martinez Keep Gatorade showers for the super bore. - John Strikwerda

When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the team back in 2020, the Red Dragons were playing in the fifth-tier National League, and Reynolds recalled getting laughed at when they stated their intention to bring Wrexham all the way up to Premier.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The actors poured a lot of money into the team, its stadium and the community — with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively even purchasing a home in Wales — and after a lot of work, the footballers earned a promotion into League Two in 2023. They moved up again a year later into League One, and now in 2025 they’ve earned a historic third-straight promotion, reaching the EFL Championship League for the first time since the 1981-82 season.

Their story is far from over, too. We’ll have to see if Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds can complete the task they set out to do and reach the Premier League. Either way, though, nobody’s going to forget the raging red river of Gatorade of this year’s celebration.