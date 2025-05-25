Video Shows Tom Brady Smiling And Waving While Being Booed At The Indy 500

If you're a racing fan, there's a firm chance you spend Memorial Day weekend watching to see who will be crowned in the Indy 500. Given the race is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States, it's not at all uncommon to see various athletes and celebrities from around the world taking part. Attendees also love to cheer on any famous face they see. Well, unless they're Tom Brady, who was booed quite heavily during his appearance at the race.

Fox paid Brady a considerable sum of money to join its sports broadcasting team, so it's hardly any surprise he was at the Indy 500. Whether it's Thanksgiving or Memorial Day weekend, he's been on the clock, and there were more than a few unhappy campers to see him on race day.

Tom Brady Was Booed By The Crowd When Introduced During The Indy 500

While Tom Brady wasn't known for his speed when he was in the NFL, the former Super Bowl champion was out at the Indiana Motor Speedway to help Fox with its coverage of the Indy 500. The NFL legend received a special announcement during the festivities and was all smiles despite the crowd loudly booing him. Check out the video posted to X by 107.5 The Fan:

It's hardly the first time Tom Brady has been booed by thousands of people, but I'd assume it's one of the few times it's happened away from a football field. If there are viewers who are surprised over Brady being booed, there's some important context that'll illuminate this.

Why Tom Brady Was Booed By The Indy 500 Crowd

While people from around the world travel to the Indy 500, it may be fair to assume that a vast number of the attendees come from the Indianapolis area. That plays into the booing when it comes to Tom Brady, given his connection to the city and its sports history.

Brady has supervillain status in the state of Indiana, and it's not because people thought his Netflix roast took jokes too far. It goes back to his days playing with the New England Patriots, and the rivalry between him and the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts throughout the early 2000s.

It was a rivalry that was pretty lopsided, to be frank, with Brady leading the Patriots to many playoff victories against the Colts franchise. Manning would secure more MVP awards, but statistical accolades don't have as much lasting acclaim as Super Bowl trophies. For this reason, that Indianapolis-heavy crowd booed Brady, perhaps thinking of the way things might've changed for the Colts had he not been around to spoil their championship dreams more often than not.

All this to say, it may not have been a surprise to viewers or Tom Brady himself that he was booed during the Indy 500. At least it wasn't because of some more personal matters, with commentators like Terry Bradshaw opining that Brady's personal life would be of more interest with his playing days now over. That said, I can't say for certain if anyone in the crowd was booing him because of his insistence on posting thirst traps as opposed to Brady's overall perfection as an athlete in his NFL days.

The Indy 500 is over, but it'll be back around this time next year! We'll see if Fox decides to send Tom Brady back again and, given the massive contract he's subject, I wouldn't be surprised if he does return.