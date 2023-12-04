Could Supernatural Return For Another Season? Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Weigh In

It’s been just over three years since Supernatural aired its series finale after 15 seasons. The CW mainstay cemented itself as the longest-running series on the network and is definitely still loved to this day. After two attempts at a spinoff, the show was finally able to expand with prequel series, The Winchesters, which focused on the origins of Sam and Dean’s parents. (Though that was told a different way than had already been established.) With the prequel canceled, is there more SPN on the way? Well, series leads Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles weighed in.

The duo, along with many of their former co-stars, recently appeared at Creation Entertainment’s The Road So Far… The Road Ahead Supernatural-themed convention in Honolulu. During their Gold Panel, which was captured via YouTube, one fan asked about Sam and Dean meeting each other again in Heaven in the final moments of the series finale. With that, the person wondered if the two stars might expand on the conversations the brothers would have and essentially, their adventure in Heaven. While not giving away too much, Jared Padalecki shared that he has thought about it:

I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back, and the actors are back, that we all get together.

Dean died during the finale and, on the installment, fans saw a montage of Sam’s life where he had a son named Dean, lived a long and happy life and died at an old age. On The Winchesters’ finale, Dean explained that Sam was still living on Earth, and he was watching over him, making sure that it was safe. Not to quote Aladdin, but there is a whole new world that Supernatural could explore, whether it be with another spinoff or a true continuation series, a la Law & Order and Criminal Minds. It sounds like there is a possibility, and it’s being discussed, Though Jensen Ackles also told fans the following:

Stay tuned on that. There are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had.

It may be too early to tell if anything will actually come to fruition, since it seems like there are only discussions going on at the moment. Nevertheless, this is still exciting. The Winchesters was canceled after its first season earlier this year as part of a cancellation bloodbath that took place in the midst of The CW’s acquisition by Nexstar. (One would think that under the company's previous regime, the offshoot could've snagged a renewal.) Though the spinoff met its demise, I would think that the media company would at least consider another show, if Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles would be willing to sign on.

For now, fans will just have to have faith that Sam and Dean’s story will continue, in one way, shape, or form. Let's hope, fellow fans, that both Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles remain interested and are able to work something out, especially now that the Hollywood strikes are done. In the meantime, all 15 seasons can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, while The Winchesters is available for Max subscription holders.