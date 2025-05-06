The Boys’ Eric Kripke Saw Fellow Supernatural Vets Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins Reunite On Set, And I Wish I Could’ve Been A Fly-Sized Supe On The Wall
It's been a long time coming.
It’s been over four years since Supernatural aired its series finale, and I've missed seeing Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins together. Thankfully, all three will reunite for the final season of The Boys. Of course, Eric Kripke, who created the long-running CW show, currently serves as showrunner on the over-the-top superheroes series (which is streamable with an Amazon Prime subscription). With that, he opened up about seeing all three of the aforementioned actors working together again, and I love hearing his comments.
When it was announced that Padalecki and Collins would join Ackles (who plays Soldier Boy) for the fifth and final series of the hit Prime Video show, there was plenty of excitement amongst fans. It's currently unclear just who Collins and Padalecki are playing and how they'll fit into the story. At the very least, when Kripke spoke to TV Insider, he made a keen confirmation that should delight fans:
The mere thought of seeing Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins on screen together again is both surreal and exciting. It may be a little jarring, however, given they won't be playing Dean, Sam and Castiel. That being said, I'll take a reunion however I can get it! Plus, there was another alum from the dark fantasy series that joined in this collaboration -- frequent Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia. What Kripke goes on to describe in his interview is a meetup that sounds so nostalgic, and I wish I could've been a fly (or a fly-sized Supe) on the wall:
Can you imagine the stories that were probably told when all five of those men were back together again? Given how much history they have, I'm sure there was a lot to talk about. The fact that they've remained close speaks volumes to their shared kinship, and the excitement swirling around their reunion is a testament to the love from the franchise's devotees. (Cast member Mark Sheppard holds a lot of appreciation for those admirers.) While there are still details about how the trio of stars' on-screen reunion, I'm ready to see how it all plays out.
Aside from the Supernatural aspect of it all, there are still plenty of general variables to consider in regard to how The Boys will wrap up. Some may be sad to see the raunchy and gory show end its run, but even cast member Jack Quaid believes now is the time for the series to conclude.
I certainly can't promise I won't get in my feels when seeing Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins together again. And, considering the unpredictable nature of The Boys, it's hard to say what it'll look like. I'm just hopeful that when the season finally airs, the actors' big moment(s) will be just as fun to watch as it was for them to work on the show with Eric Kripke and co.
In the meantime, anyone who's feeling nostalgic can stream 15 seasons of Supernatural with a Netflix subscription.
