Could Supernatural Return? The Winchesters Showrunner Has Thoughts After That Finale, And Fans Should Be Pumped
SPN Family, get excited!
The Season 1 finale of The Winchesters opened up a whole multiverse (literally) of possibilities that could keep the world of Supernatural going. It’s been over two years since the longest-running CW series came to an end, but thanks to The Winchesters, Dean’s story was able to keep going, in a way. But what does this mean for the future of Supernatural and The Winchesters?
The season finale of the Supernatural prequel finally answered how and why Dean was in the 1970s, and it was due to him continuing his drive after getting to Heaven and somehow crossing the multiverse. Showrunner Robbie Thompson tells TVLine that bringing in the multiverse – which was technically introduced in Supernatural – was a means to expand Dean’s story while also still keeping everything intact and still keeping the bigger focus on Mary, John, and the others:
When Dean initially showed up on The Winchesters, no one knew how he was there, or if this was a different version of him, or if he was still in Heaven, etc. That was all answered in the season finale, when he explained that he’s trying to make sure that Sam continues living a long, happy life on Earth. It was definitely emotional to see Dean this way, both witnessing a different version of his young parents and trying to give them that safe life that they never got. Yet it opens up storylines that set up a possible second season or more.
Since there still isn’t any news on a second season, and with The CW situation preventing a back order of episodes, there wasn’t time to explore the multiverse more and possibly dig into Dean’s story. Robbie Thompson shares his excitement of still being able to tell Dean’s story and even include Bobby, who made a surprise appearance in The Winchesters finale:
When The Winchesters was announced, the biggest question was how it would connect back to Supernatural since John and Mary’s story on the prequel is different than what fans know in the original series. Jensen Ackles promised that it would mix canon with new mythology and assured fans that while it will be a tad different, the series would still get from Point A to Point B. Exploring a multiverse is always a risky move, but hopefully, we get another season to really explore it.
Throughout the first season of The Winchesters, plenty of callbacks to Supernatural were included, and we even got some familiar faces in the prequel. Although we didn’t get to see Sam or Castiel (possibly because of Jared Padalecki's Walker and Misha Collins' Gotham Knights), we can always hope to see them included if there is a Season 2 of The Winchesters.
Fingers crossed that The Winchesters continues to be part of the 2023 TV schedule later this year, but in the meantime, all 15 seasons of Supernatural are streaming with a Netflix subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.