Survivor 46’s Lookalikes Met Each Other, And The Internet’s Response Was Hilarious

CBS' series Survivor is widely considered one of the best reality shows of all time. And over 40 seasons in, there's no sign of it slowing down, with generations of fans tuning in or streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. We're currently in the midst of Season 46, and on the most recent episode two lookalikes from the cast finally met. And the internet response is truly delightful. Let's break it all down.

While some folks are still figuring out how to watch Survivor 46, the hardcore fandom is already invested two episodes in. Right away fans noticed how contestants Moriah Gaynor and Liz Wilcox resembled each other, with memes being created as a result. On Episode 2 the pair was able to meet each other while sitting out of the Immunity Challenge, and fans freaked out. Funny responses followed on Twitter, comparing them to Lindsay Lohan's The Parent Trap.

The 1998 version of The Parent Trap remains a part of the pop culture landscape all these years later, especially for children of the '90s. This tweet got the attention of the castaways themselves, with Moriah "Mo" Gayner herself responded on Twitter, getting in on the Disney references by saying:

My next question was if she ate her Oreos with peanut butter and also had a ripped photo of only one parent.

Well, at least Mo has a sense of humor about the way the internet has compared her to Liz. Seeing them greet and compliment each other from their respective sit out benches was a funny runner throughout the challenge, which was physically grueling for everyone competing.

A number of Survivor fans were comparing Mo and Liz to The Parent Trap, as well as other pop culture moments which include doubles. Survivor 42 contestant Hai used a photo from the '90s classic when posting to Twitter:

Despite being on the air for so long, Survivor still has plenty of loyal fans. What's more, Season 44 got a surprise Emmy nomination after more than a decade, which shows that it's still got staying power.

Every new Survivor episode inspires new memes, and all the ones about Liz and Mo might be the winners this week. Another fan compared them to Black Swan on Twitter, posting:

There's seemingly no end to these kinds of memes, as all you need is a piece of pop culture with lookalikes or twins. Another killer tweet used footage from Beyoncé's Pepsi commercial, to hilarious results.

I mean, come on. How can you not love all these memes? Checking Twitter the day after each new episode of Survivor is always a fun ride, thanks to fan passion and creativity. And things should only heat up as we get deeper into the season.

Survivor airs Wednesdays on CBS, and can be streamed the next day on Paramount.