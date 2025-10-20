Taylor Swift Attempted To Stay Out Of The Spotlight At The Chiefs Game (But Showed Off Her Cute Outfit Later)

Now that the Eras Tour is over and The Life of a Showgirl has been released, there’s no question where Taylor Swift will be come Sunday when the Chiefs are playing at home — what we don’t know is whether or not we’ll actually see her as she supports Travis Kelce. The “Opalite” singer stayed out of the spotlight during Kansas City’s game Sunday, but fans got a glimpse of her cute outfit when she and her fiancé grabbed dinner afterward.

Fans Spot Taylor Swift Cheering On Travis Kelce From Suite

Taylor Swift has been laying low this football season after pissing off dads, Brads and Chads with her mere presence at Travis Kelce’s football games and then getting booed at the Super Bowl. Gone are the cutaway shots to Swift chugging a beer and celebrating touchdowns with a secret handshake. However, fans came through with photographic proof that she watched the Chiefs demolish the Las Vegas Raiders on October 19:

📸| Taylor and Scott in the suite today! pic.twitter.com/YflmKTJ0S6October 19, 2025

If you look past the reflection of the football field, you can clearly see Taylor Swift clapping as she takes in the game next to her father, Scott Swift.

No reason has been given for why her presence has been downplayed this season, but instead of walking into Arrowhead Stadium freely like she has since her relationship with Travis Kelce went public in September 2023, she’s been sneaking in behind screens, with no mention of her on the broadcasts.

Her parents and brother have been seen at the games, and Swifties are sometimes able to picture her in Travis Kelce’s family suite (she’s been seen hugging her future father-in-law Ed), but there’s no question she’s intentionally keeping a lower profile these days. Fans did get a glimpse of her gameday outfit later, as she and her tight end made an appearance at his new restaurant after the game.

Taylor Swift Showed Off Cute Outfit At Postgame Dinner

Travis Kelce must have felt like celebrating after the Chiefs’ 31-0 win over the Raiders, because he, Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes were among those who made a surprise appearance at 1587 Prime Steakhouse — the eatery that Kelce and his quarterback opened last month.

One diner shared photos of the celebrities — including a selfie that Travis Kelce took of their table — on Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Joann Jordan's Instagram Stories)

Taylor Swift was showing her team spirit, sporting Chiefs colors with her black mini-skirt and red top. She wore her hair straight with her signature red lipstick and winged eyeliner, and she carried a black purse.

I can only imagine what a shock it was for patrons of 1587 — the name of which combines Patrick Mahomes’ and Travis Kelce’s jersey numbers — to be able to cap off a big Chiefs win by seeing two of the actual stars of the team (and Taylor Swift, of course).

Just because we don’t get to see Taylor Swift at the NFL games as much anymore doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty going on for Swifties to look forward to. Coming to the 2025 TV schedule in December, a six-part docuseries is coming to those with a Disney+ subscription (we’ve got 13 questions we hope it answers) as well as a new concert film The Eras Tour: The Final Show.