Michael's Director Says The Same Thing Happened On The Biopic That Happened When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Ahead Of His Last Movie

The Michael Jackson biopic recreates several iconic moments from the late pop star’s run in the ’70s and ’80s, so fans are already experiencing déjà vu as they watch it unfold on the 2026 movie calendar. That feeling wasn’t just coming from what’s on screen, but also what happened behind the scenes. Director Antoine Fuqua found himself dealing with a different kind of whiplash, the kind that had nothing to do with choreography or recreating "Thriller" . As he explains, directing Michael came at a very unfortunate time, as it was practically a repeat of what he faced after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock ahead of his last film, Emancipation.

In a recent interview with Deadline , Fuqua opened up about one of the toughest moments during production on Michael and how it mirrors what he went through while finishing his previous film, Emancipation, starring Smith. As he tells it, when he found out there would be legal ramifications if they got into the 1993 allegations against Jackson, it was the "exact same situation" he'd been in before.

All movies have different challenges, but this one was really unique. It was an extra punch in the gut for me at that moment, because I was in the exact same situation with Emancipation. I was literally handing in the director’s cut when Will [Smith] slapped Chris [Rock]. I was floored and devastated and knew what that meant overall and that the movie would be written off. This was a similar situation, because I was handing in the director’s cut and I get this call. That was a tough day.

The fallout from the 2022 Academy Awards slap incident dominated headlines for weeks, inevitably overshadowing Emancipation, available to stream with an Apple TV subscription. The historical drama arrived under a cloud it didn’t create, and the conversation around it shifted almost overnight. So to find himself in a nearly identical moment while finishing Michael? Yeah, you can see why he calls it a gut punch.

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This time around, the issue wasn’t a viral moment on live television, but a major behind-the-scenes complication. The film had to undergo significant reshoots after it was discovered that certain real-life allegations tied to Michael Jackson couldn’t legally be depicted, forcing the production to rethink where it wrapped in the timeline and shell out for extensive reshoots. The movie ultimately ended with a "story continues" card, leaving the door open for more to be told, maybe, one day.

That kind of last-minute pivot would throw any production off balance, and for a while, it did. Fuqua continued:

It definitely did for a while, because we had to rethink everything. That was a tough period. Graham, [screenwriter] John Logan and I banged our heads around. We had a lot of meetings. But we clicked into it at the same time: The movie is called Michael so you have to focus on Michael.

Instead of trying to tackle everything at once, Fuqua and his team refocused the film around the core of the story: Michael Jackson himself. The performer and the person. It’s a shift that, in hindsight, sounds obvious, but in the middle of a production scramble, it’s not always that easy. Especially when you’re dealing with a figure as complex and polarizing as Jackson.

The film ultimately moved forward with that approach, leaning into the earlier parts of his life and career while setting up the more controversial chapters for potential future installments. Despite the turbulence, it paid off. Michael went on to post a massive opening weekend, proving there’s still a huge audience for the King of Pop’s story.

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Twice now, Fuqua has found himself at the exact same stage of the filmmaking process, handing in a director’s cut, only to have something completely outside of what he made threaten to reshape how the project is received. Most directors deal with production headaches, but not all of them have to deal with déjà vu like that.

Michael is currently in theaters as part of the April 2026 release schedule.