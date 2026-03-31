Rob Cesternino Has A Much More Positive Take On Charlie's Survivor 50 Performance

Spoilers ahead for Survivor 50 Episode 5 "Open Wounds".

Survivor is a groundbreaking TV series, and arguably one of the best reality shows of all time. We're currently in the midst of its whopping 50th season, airing on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. The most recent episode saw the Rizo and Charlie feud come to a head, with the latter being voted off. And while some fans have been dunking on him, Rob Cesternino has another perspective on Charlie's storyline.

The cast of Survivor 50 is filled with iconic players, with New Era players colliding with some OGs. Charlie Davis came in second place in Survivor 46, and was honest about how Maria's betrayal was still affecting him years later. I'm speaking with two-time player and founder of the Rob Has A Podcast network Rob Cesternino about each new episode, and he had a great perspective on Charlie showing his vulnerability on camera. In his words:

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I thought that Charlie's story was a beautiful poetic Survivor story. Where Charlie came back from season 46 and he came back with these open wounds, the name of this last episode. And I think that Charlie was very bravely talking about it in the episode. And I really have to commend Charlie for doing that on reality TV. Because when you open your heart to the reality TV cameras, it can go one of two ways. Where you go on and win the season and 'Wow, what an incredible story.' Or you fall flat on your face and it makes it really easy for people to clown and dunk on you.

Honestly, I love this perspective. Compelling reality TV usually comes from honesty, and Charlie spoke candidly to both his cast mates and in confessionals about the way he was still processing Maria turning on him and voting for Kenzie at the Final Tribal. And while he was the 6th person voted out and only made it to Day 11, he made great TV thanks to his transparency.

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Survivor's catalogue is streaming on Paramount+, including Season 50. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.

While Charlie and Rizo originally were quick allies, the latter's lie about Sophi being his #1 on Season 49 put a wedge between them. He was open about his history with Maria influencing the way he looked at Rizo, and their feud came to a head when Cila went to Tribal. During our same chat, Cesternino went on to share his perspective Charlie's return to the game, telling me:

And that was ultimately the case with Charlie. But I still commend him for being so open and vulnerable and letting us see it and, and going for it and putting himself out there. And he came up short, but it still doesn't take away from the fact that he was brave enough to do it. And I really just admire that and he'll pick up the pieces and he'll be fine. I do wonder if maybe if there's some catharsis that comes from expressing how he truly felt about Survivor 46 in such a public way. Where that maybe there's some healing that came from that that ultimately would not have yet been something that he would've gotten to. So I'm proud of Charlie.

Honestly, same. The conflict between Rizo and Charlie was super fascinating, and that's largely because of Charlie's honestly. So while his first time back on Survivor as a returning player didn't work out, he brought a lot to the 50th season.

Luckily there are some other feuds still in play on Survivor 50. Namely the growing drama between Aubry Bracco and Genevieve Mushaluk over on the Kalo tribe. While they were marked safe from Episode 5's double Tribal, it's only a matter of time before things come to a vote between the two players.

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Survivor 50 airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Be sure to check back with CinemaBlend weekly Rob Cesternino's commentary about all the twists and turns of the season.