Rob Cesternino Has A Much More Positive Take On Charlie's Survivor 50 Performance
The Survivor-Know-It-All has spoken.
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Spoilers ahead for Survivor 50 Episode 5 "Open Wounds".
Survivor is a groundbreaking TV series, and arguably one of the best reality shows of all time. We're currently in the midst of its whopping 50th season, airing on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. The most recent episode saw the Rizo and Charlie feud come to a head, with the latter being voted off. And while some fans have been dunking on him, Rob Cesternino has another perspective on Charlie's storyline.
The cast of Survivor 50 is filled with iconic players, with New Era players colliding with some OGs. Charlie Davis came in second place in Survivor 46, and was honest about how Maria's betrayal was still affecting him years later. I'm speaking with two-time player and founder of the Rob Has A Podcast network Rob Cesternino about each new episode, and he had a great perspective on Charlie showing his vulnerability on camera. In his words:Article continues below
Honestly, I love this perspective. Compelling reality TV usually comes from honesty, and Charlie spoke candidly to both his cast mates and in confessionals about the way he was still processing Maria turning on him and voting for Kenzie at the Final Tribal. And while he was the 6th person voted out and only made it to Day 11, he made great TV thanks to his transparency.
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While Charlie and Rizo originally were quick allies, the latter's lie about Sophi being his #1 on Season 49 put a wedge between them. He was open about his history with Maria influencing the way he looked at Rizo, and their feud came to a head when Cila went to Tribal. During our same chat, Cesternino went on to share his perspective Charlie's return to the game, telling me:
Honestly, same. The conflict between Rizo and Charlie was super fascinating, and that's largely because of Charlie's honestly. So while his first time back on Survivor as a returning player didn't work out, he brought a lot to the 50th season.
Luckily there are some other feuds still in play on Survivor 50. Namely the growing drama between Aubry Bracco and Genevieve Mushaluk over on the Kalo tribe. While they were marked safe from Episode 5's double Tribal, it's only a matter of time before things come to a vote between the two players.
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Survivor 50 airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Be sure to check back with CinemaBlend weekly Rob Cesternino's commentary about all the twists and turns of the season.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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