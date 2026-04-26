Teen Titans Go's Fired Beast Boy Actor Just Restoked The Flames In Cartoon Network Drama

Former Teen Titans voice actor Greg Cipes is speaking out again about losing his job as Beast Boy in future projects. The actor, who alleged Warner Bros. Discovery let him go after he publicly revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis, is sharing some of his final recording sessions before he was let go.

While fans wait for Season 10 of Teen Titans Go! after enjoying some new episodes during the 2026 TV schedule, Cipes posted a throwback clip of him doing some voice work for Beast Boy. Check it out below, and watch the actor run through a few takes of a line in the studio:

A post shared by Gregory Cipes & Master Guru (@gregcipes) A photo posted by on

That's the Beast Boy I know and love, and it sounds on brand for the character. A source told The Wrap, however, that Greg Cipes' firing was due to performance issues and that he wasn't able to perform at the level needed for Beast Boy. While it's just a small snippet, this sounds pretty on point, but again, it's not like we have a video of an entire recording session.

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Given that the above video was taken before he was fired, we know this video was recorded in early 2025, or even earlier, depending on when he was last in the studio. For those wondering how he sounds now, a brief clip of Greg Cipes doing his Beast Boy voice can be heard in a video clip for the podcast Toon'd In! With Jim Cummings:

A post shared by Jim Cummings Podcast | Toon’d In (@jimcummingspod) A photo posted by on

The clip is in the context of a podcast conversation, so maybe he wasn't doing the same vocal warm ups he would normally ahead of a recording session, but there's an undeniable difference between the two clips. Greg Cipes did pop up in the comments of the video and maintain he could do just as good voicing Beast Boy now as he did back then:

Even though I have Parkinson’s symptoms, I have the ability to perform my Beast Boy voice still, pretty much perfect.

It's been an up-and-down saga between Cipes and Warner Bros. Discovery, with the voice actor initially stating the studio was very supportive of him following his diagnosis. It was even reported that the show created a new character for him, but wanted to recast Beast Boy with a new actor.

While recasting voice actors, especially those who play animated characters, isn't rare, it's understandable that Greg Cipes has a special connection with Beast Boy. He's played the character for over twenty years across Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Teen Titans GO!. All those shows meant a lot to a generation of now-adults, who can't imagine anyone else voicing the character with his own tragic background. It's a tough situation, and I do hope that Cipes can work something out with Warner Bros. Discovery that will finally grant both sides peace.

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Teen Titans GO! is available to stream right now on HBO Max. The irreverent take on the superhero team has grown on me over the years, so I suggest those who watched it long ago and didn't like it try to give it another chance.