See ‘Freshly Unemployed’ Chris Meloni Hanging With Mariska Hargitay And Rachel McAdams After Law & Order: Organized Crime Cancellation

Though NBC’s pair of Law & Order series remain lawful and orderly in the broadcast realm, the franchise’s latest streaming push was cut short, as Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled at Peacock. It was a blow to fans, but arguably a bigger blow to the cast and crew putting it together. At least Christopher Meloni was able to keep good company in the aftermath of the news, in the forms of Mariska Hargitay and Rachel McAdams.

Not that it’s completely unheard of for Meloni and Hargitay to be hanging out well beyond the sets of any and all procedural dramas; their off-screen friendship has gone a long way to keeping fans so interested in their characters Stabler and Benson sharing a lusty and romantic future together, despite all odds. (I mean, the actual crossover appearances haven’t hurt.) But this get-together comes at an awkward and bittersweet crossroads, so soon after he learned his latest run as the dutiful investigator was extinguished. Check it out below.

A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) A photo posted by on

It’s impossible to tell that anyone in those photos is dealing with a career setback, but I can imagine it’d be hard to hold anything but a smile on one’s face while sharing a meal with this trio. (Despite his endlessly stern looks within the L&O world, his comedy chops in the Wet Hot American Summer movie and Netflix series is top-notch.) Now, would it have been fun to see Hargitay and McAdams wiping tears from either side of Meloni’s face with napkins? “Fun” might be too far, but “unique” counts, I think.

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The comment section was unsurprisingly lit up with fans and followers’ excited reactions to seeing the trio spending time together, with a couple of familiar faces among them.

❤️❤️ - DEBI MAZAR

My two favorites. Miss you both! - NICKY TORCHIA

How about you work part time on SVU as Olivia’s partner. Her other half. ;) We can’t not ever see Stabler again. He’s the stabler! - @mwkline

Stable BETTER end up w Olivia in svu I swear!!!!😍😩 - @mrsrachelcecil

Yea yall look good together on and off tv 😍 - @deena_dean

JUSTICE FOR ELIOTT STABLER!! - @paigeclewiis

She needs to convince Dick Wolf to bring elliot to svu again. 🥹😭 cause peacock and wolf is f-n up…AGAIN - @future_so0_bright

I’m just going to pretend this is Olivia and Stabler having a romantic dinner and planning their wedding. - @daniplz12

What’s Regina George doing with them?! - @jonatan_huazano

I’d much prefer these kinds of happy posts, compared to, say, Meloni looking back on 17 years of playing Elliot Stabler (non-continuously) and making me feel all sad and extremely old simultaneously. But I’ll take more of those as well, because duh.

One silver lining here is that Meloni was able to gab it up with Hargitay and McAdams because he was still in Los Angeles fresh off of finishing up the production on the new series The Land, the football-centric new drama from This Is Us and Paradise creator Dan Fogelman. So we'll hopefully see him popping up later in the 2026 TV schedule, even if it isn't as Elliot Stabler.

Although let’s be real: unless Chris Meloni has heaps of unreported beef with someone behind the scenes of this franchise, the chances are extremely high that he’ll show up again in some capacity on Law & Order: SVU in a future season, even if it doesn’t happen immediately. Until then, the Law & Order franchise is available to stream via Peacock subscription.