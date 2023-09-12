A Survivor Producer Just Explained Why 'Super Fans' Should Get Excited For The 90-Minute Episodes, And Count Me Among Them

While reality TV is everywhere, certain shows helped to make the genre a hit, including CBS’ long-running competition series Survivor . The series debuted back in 2000, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The upcoming 45th season is about to begin, and there’s a big format change happening as the episodes are getting longer. A Survivor producer just explained why super fans should get excited for the 90-minute episodes, and I’m counting myself among those fans.

Fall TV is going to be quite different this year, thanks to the ongoing strikes and shows not being able to film. CBS made the decision to extend Survivor ’s episodes to 90 minutes for Season 45, and fans are eager to see how this affects the storytelling. Producer Matt Van Wagenen recently appeared on the podcast The Pod Has Spoken , hosted by four-time player Tyson Apostle. He was asked about the longe episodes hti season, sharing:

I feel like you’ll see some stuff that will probably remind you of older seasons. There’s some elements that I think the superfans are really going to love. But I also think there is a real opportunity for character moments. We’re about four or five episodes in on our process, and this 90 minutes has felt great. We haven’t had any problem filling that because there’s just so many fun character moments that allow us to get to know the people a little bit better. For me, at first, I thought it might be a bit of a challenge but if anything it’s been a pleasure putting 90-minute episodes together.

Honestly, I’m sold. It sounds like we’re going to be getting a deeper understanding of the castaways and their games when Survivor 45 starts airing on CBS. And according to Van Wagenemen, longtime fans will enjoy the old school feel of the forthcoming season. Is it premiere day yet?

Matt Van Wagenen’s comments definitely have me intrigued someone who has been watching the show since Day 1. Over the psat few years, Survivor has leaned more on wild twists and advantages for the castaways. Add in the shorter amount of days per season , and it feels like a different, faster show. But while Survivor 45 will still take place over 26 days, the extra footage per epsiodes will change the feel of the show in an old school way.

Because Survivor is so fast paced nowadays, we no longer are treated to the full introduction song or many of the low-stakes moments happening at camp. But now that there’s more time available, so character can be a bigger focus. Considering how quirky Suvivor characters like Carolyn and Yam Yam were loved last year, I’m eager to see how this changes the watching experience.