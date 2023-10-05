Survivor's Jeff Probst Explains Why Season 45 Changed The Challenge Sit-Out Rules
Survivors' 45th season has longer episodes, and the gameplay was changed by Jeff Probst and company too.
CBS’ hit reality competition show Survivor changed the TV world forever when it premiered back in May of 2000, and it’s still wildly popular over two decades later. The new season has only recently begun (see how to stream Survivor 45 here), and there will no doubt be plenty of shocking twists and variations on the game. And host/showrunner Jeff Probst recently explained why Season 45 changed the challenge sit-out rules.
Throughout its years on the air, Survivor has seen countless tribes face off in both reward and immunity challenges. But since someone is voted off every season, the numbers in each tribe can vary. In order to make sure no one has an advantage in the challenges, there’s a sit-out bench to keep numbers even. But in Season 45 the same person isn’t able to sit out two episodes in a row. Probst explained to EW how the old rules worked, saying:
That makes a lot of sense. But since we don’t get two challenges in one episode until much later in the season, production had to change the rules to make sure that all castaways are participating in the challenges. And just like that, the Sandra Diaz-Twine sit-out bench was retired… seemingly forever. Yet another way the two-time winner made her impact on the game.
Survivor changed its format by having fewer days on the island as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the pacing of the show is much quicker. What’s more, contestants now get barely any supplies, including no rice for them to live off of during the first half of the game. The shorter season also results in the immunity challenges also offering rewards for the tribes. Probst further reflected on how old sit-out rules needed to be changed, saying:
Points were made. Survivor is always slightly altering its rules, in order to keep the ame fresh for both the contestants and fans alike. And since it doesn’t look like the show will go back to 39 days anytime soon, tribes aren’t going to be able to sit their weaker members out of two episodes in a row. There’s just nowhere to hide anymore.
Another big change happening in Survivor 45 is longer episodes, which now clock in at 90 minutes each. This was seemingly a result of the ongoing strikes, but hardcore fans of the show were delighted to learn that the theme song sequence was finally being brought back after many years. Additionally, we should be able to see more of camp life for the various tribes.
Survivor airs Wednesdays on CBS. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable