How To Watch Survivor Season 45 Online And Stream Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Survivor Season 45

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start date: Wednesday, September 27 at 8pm ET / 8pm PT New episodes: every Wednesday at 8pm ET / 8pm PT Channel: CBS Stream: Paramount Plus (US) | Global TV (CA) | 9Now (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Survivor Season 45: Preview

Three tribes and 18 intrepid survivalists are heading once again to the paradisical Mamanuca Islands in Fiji to see who has the heart, head and heroism to outlast the rest and be crowned the Sole Survivor. To make sure that you don't miss a moment, we've put together this guide on how to watch Survivor Season 45 streams - no matter where you are in the world.

When Survivor debuted back in May 2000, it's hard to conceive that Jeff Probst and CBS would have imagined it would still be going strong 23 years, 44 seasons and 63 Emmy Award nominations later. But the second run of 2023 sees another group attempting to 'Outwit, Outplay & Outlast' each other, with $1 million up for grabs for the eventual winner.

Of the 18 new faces, there's one that will already be familiar to Survivor fans. Bruce Perreault has been given a second chance to stake his claim, after busting his head open in the very opening challenge of Season 44 and having to be medically evacuated from the islands. He'll join the six-strong Belo tribe, as they go up against the Lulu and Reba tribes at the outset.

There will, as ever, be plenty of twists and turns over the 26-day contest. But perhaps the thing that will most catch viewers off guard in the first instance is the run-time of each episode. Due to the ongoing writers' strike, Survivor Season 45 will have to carry a little more weight than usual and fill up 90-minute slots in CBS's fall schedule, instead of the usual hour.

To make sure that you have all the information you need to catch every episode, keep reading our guide to watch Survivor Season 45 streams online and from anywhere.

How to watch Survivor Season 45 online in the US

As it has been for over two decades, CBS is the home of Survivor. The difference this year, though, is that episodes will last for 90 minutes each instead of an hour.

Season 45 premieres on Wednesday, September 27 at 8pm ET / 8pm PT, and that will remain its slot for the entirety of its run.

If you have cable or an OTT service that carries CBS, then you're good to go. But for cord cutters, Paramount Plus is the place to watch Survivor Season 45 online in the US.

A Paramount Plus subscription starts as $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

However, you can choose to pay $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year and get rid of commercial breaks when you stream anything on the platform. Plus, you'll also get access to Showtime content, so that means premium shows such as Billions, Dexter and Yellowjackets.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help:

How to watch Survivor Season 45 from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Survivor on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Survivor as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Paramount Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service - Paramount Plus in this instance - and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Survivor Season 45 in Canada

Survivor Season 45 will be broadcast in exactly the same slot as it is south of the border – so that's 8pm ET / 8pm PT on Wednesdays starting on September 27 – on the country's Global TV channel, with each episode lasting 90 minutes.

That means if you're in Canada you can also watch absolutely FREE and without cable for the seven days after broadcast on the Global TV website or via its apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV devices and select Samsung Smart TVs.

Outside of Canada right now? Use a VPN to access you stream as you would back home.

How to watch Survivor Season 45 in the UK

It's probably fair to say that the many iterations of Survivor never really caught on in the UK and there's no listings to suggest that Season 45 will be available to watch on the British Isles.

That means that the only option available to Americans and Canadians in the UK right now would be to sign up to a VPN and then watch the streaming service you normally would at home.

Watch Survivor Season 45 in Australia

Australian Survivor fans will be able to get their fix of the 45th US instalment on Thursdays at 7.30pm AEST on free-to-air 9Go. The premiere episode is on Thursday, September 28 at that time.

If you're not around when it goes out or would rather watch online, you'll also be able stream Survivor Season 45 on the channel's 9Now service - available on browsers, smartphones, tablets Amazon Fire TV and a whole host of streaming devices (e.g. Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, etc) and Smart TVs.

Want to watch when outside Australia? If you grab a VPN as described above, you'll be able to watch geo-blocked content when out of the country.

Survivor Season 45 Trailer

Who Are The Survivor Season 45 Cast?