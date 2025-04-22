That Time Pete Davidson Got Sad Scarlett Johansson Trolled His Staten Island Ferry Boat Dreams With Colin Jost

Most SNL fans (and people living on the East Coast) have probably heard about the Staten Island Ferry boat that Colin Jost and Pete Davidson bought. The thing allegedly doesn’t run, though Davidson has been clear plans have been made for this boat. Now he'd like to point out the situation is maybe not as dire as Jost and his wife Scarlett Johansson like to joke about.

How Scarlett Johansson Expertly Trolled The Staten Island Ferry Boat

Speaking of joking about the moored boat, Scarlett Johansson was onToday a few weeks ago when she joked on the show about starting a “GoFundMe for the Staten Island Ferry” and said people should feel free to “help” her family. Colin Jost was beside her as she made her plea, shaking his head in disagreement (but also possibly bemusement).

Shortly thereafter,Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin showed Jost the clip of Johansson trolling the Staten Island ferry, but if you haven’t seen it, you can check out the clip below.

So, during his recent appearance promoting the animated movie Dog Man, Davidson was then given an eyeful of the video and asked to respond. He did not disappoint.

Poor Pete Davidson Was Bombarded With This Information During A Today Appearance

He was seemingly amused by the wife of his former coworker. In fact, Pete Davidson laughed out loud while watching his SNL co-partner’s wife just absolutely roast the fact the two men are stuck with this boat and figuring out what to do with it. While funny, though, he also seemed a little bit sad about the trolling, rightly noting:

Oh, that is horrible PR for the ferry.

It should be noted, Jost prior has called it “absolutely the dumbest purchase” he’s ever made when previously talking about the $280K – yes that’s $280,000– ferry he purchased with Davidson. They’re even calling the boat Titanic 2 , which doesn’t bode so hot, if you were to ask me. When last we heard about the ferry, it was starting to host some events, but even then Johansson was roasting the two SNL funnymen for not renovating the bathrooms .

So, despite the fact they are literally seeming to throw money into toilets that don't even work properly, Johansson seems to have relatively light spirits about the whole endeavor while still getting in a jab or two. Meanwhile, Davidson really is defensive of the boat and said it’s coming together, echoing comments he made about literally getting asked about the status of the Staten Island Ferry every day .

But he also said on Today that they are actually doing work and plans are coming together for the boat, which some locals have called an "eyesore."

Me and Colin talk all the time. We have a lot of ideas and are actually pretty close to bringing those ideas to fruition. People don’t understand. It’s a giant boat that holds 5,000 people.

Listen, big construction projects can take a while to come to fruition, and I'd assume the Staten Island Ferry has additional hoops the two men must jump through most building and permit projects don't have to deal with. It's also worth noting they only bought the boat in 2022, and while that's a while ago, it's not that long ago in the scheme of things. Let's just hope this is still not a thing Johansson and Saturday Night Live itself is not still trolling 10 years from now.