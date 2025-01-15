The infamous Staten Island Ferry, known as Titanic 2, has already had a colorful and varied timeline. Co-owners and SNL icons Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have gotten a lot of attention for it. In fact, Davidson shared that he gets asked about that $280,000 purchase every single day. He has an update on what’s currently going on with the vessel.

Davidson chatted with the Wall Street Journal about his time on the historic late-night sketch show, and his beloved Staten Island (including the boat), amongst other topics. When asked if there were any plans in the works for the ferry, the Dumb Money actor had a very fitting answer and revealed people are using it in small increments:

We do have, believe it or not, an in-depth plan. Every day I get asked about this fucking boat, and we’re raising the funds. We’re going to do a floor at a time. There’s a full plan in motion, and meanwhile people are renting it out.

The two did share major plans for the special Staten Island ferry , announced in the spring of last year. It seems with projected timelines that it could be a full decade before they see the finished project. And if their neighbors have been calling it an eyesore already, it’s no wonder the Bupkis star hears about his floating investment on a daily basis. I hope for everyone’s sake, and I’m even including the watercraft, that it all is smooth sailing for their plans.

After all, the Titanic 2 has already hosted multiple projects including a fashion show and a small-scale movie set. These events must mean plans are going swimmingly for the comedian duo. I can see the ferry-event center continuing to take off as Davidson and Jost get further along in the planning stages. I’m willing into existence that the boating partners host an SNL 50 party once the weather is a little warmer, and we get to see some pictures.

It would be nice to see the 31-year-old back in Studio 8H after the John Mulaney episode, too, whether it be for the upcoming parties or anything else. However, some believe that the Staten Island natives are in an alleged feud . The rumor may deter Davidson from returning to any reunion or being added to the star-studded guest list and musical acts himself. Time will tell what becomes of The King of Staten Island’s fate with the sketch show.

As for the current affairs of the ferry and the progress Jost and Davidson are making, all seems well. Hopefully the young comedian's feelings of ‘Every day I get asked about this fucking boat,’ are heard and the inquiries subside as the plans become more concrete to the public.

