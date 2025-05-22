I Looked Through A Bajillion Images To Show Off Scarlett Johansson's Ethereal Blue Gown, And Husband Colin Jost Is Totally Trolling In Them

The celebs are at it again. They’ve been hitting the red carpet at yet another major yearly event, the Cannes Film Festival, and pulling out all the fashion stops to keep fans on our stylish toes. Scarlett Johansson, star of the 2025 movie schedule entry, the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth , was in attendance this year and while she wore a gorgeous, ethereal gown, her husband Colin Jost was trolling in every picture.

What Did Scarlett Johansson Wear To Cannes 2025 And How Did Colin Jost Troll In The Photos?

You know, generally when we see famous people don their finest and step out for fancy events, they have their game faces on. Maybe there’s smiling, but there’s a definite focus on showing off the thousands of dollars worth of clothes/accessories they’re outfitted in. So, for 99% of the photos we get, there’s no funny business.

Well, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost decided to buck that long-running trend when he attended a Cannes premiere with wife Scarlett Johansson, who has said that she thinks attending events with him is “so fun,” so she probably didn’t mind him messing around a bit here. Just take a look at this dude’s face:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images))

I can’t tell from the look on Johansson’s face whether or not she knows what’s going on next to her, but I suppose we should have expected that, at some point, a funny guy like Jost would go rogue on a red carpet. I mean, he continues to agree to those SNL joke swaps with Michael Che, despite knowing that his Weekend Update partner will likely push things so far that he might have to make him apologize to his Marvel star wife !

The former Black Widow (who’s understandably hesitant to return ) did keep her movie star attitude on point for this appearance, despite what Jost (who laughed repeatedly during a recent foul-mouthed Weekend Update segment with Ego Nwodim) was getting up to. Obviously, she’s well practiced at such a thing, but some of that likely comes from the fact that she’s an ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, Prada, and is wearing their lovely, airy, blue chiffon gown here. I’m gonna show you the whole thing, but be prepared for her hubby’s face, OK?

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage))

Guys? I’m not even sure what that expression means. Is he afraid? Is he about to faint? Is he holding in a fart? You’re outdoors! Just let it out, man!

Anyway, look at that creation that Johansson is wearing. Ruching on the fitted bodice leads to a drop waist and a flowy long skirt, which is accentuated by sort of a thin double-train, somewhat reminiscent of Haley Atwell’s recent red carpet dress for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

