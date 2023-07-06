What’s The Deal With Titanic 2, The Staten Island Ferry Pete Davidson And Colin Jost Keep Talking About, Anyway?
The world's most ridiculous purchase.
Colin Jost and Pete Davidson made headlines when the comedians purchased a Staten Island Ferry last year. While the duo are both Staten Island natives, many questioned why they wanted to buy such an expensive boat -- especially considering that it was no longer in use. Well, their plans have evolved over the last year and a half as they have endured trials and tribulations of the ferry purchase, and learned that they may have bit off more than they could chew.
Now, I have a comprehensive idea about what the situation is with the massive piece of transportation, and how they hope to restore it as a symbol of New York City. Maybe. Hopefully.
January 2022: The Staten Island Ferry Was Purchased And Plans Were Revealed
To begin, the New York Times announced Jost and Davidson purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry together for $280,100 at auction, alongside broker Paul Italia. The New York natives bought the boat from New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services. The ferry at the time was already over 60 years old and was no longer in service, due to many engine problems. It will be unlikely to ever set sail, and several restorations were needed on the vessel.
At the time, the SNL stars had big plans for the boat. As Staten Island natives, the vessel had personal significance for both Davidson and Jost, and the two stated intentions to restore the ferry as a historical piece of New York City. They planned to permanently keep it docked and turn it into an entertainment venue. In a public statement asserting their intentions, they said:
An SNL Sketch Referenced The Ferry Purchase
Talk about the ferry purchase started circulating online, and SNL found a meta way to satirize the story. An ongoing "Weekend Update" sketch called "Guy Who Just Bought A Boat" continuously makes fun of Wall Street finance types who purchase boats as a piece of social clout.
They used the sketch to tease cast members Davidson and Jost on their silly ferry purchase. The two comedians tease themselves, and at one point Davidson noted, “We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea."
Colin Jost Revealed The Titanic 2 Name
Almost nine months went by without much news on the famous ferry purchase, until the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor went on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2022. The actor was asked how the ferry plans were going, and the Jost seemed to admit that the two comics were a bit in over their heads. He lamented the boat purchase was "idiotic"; though as a true comedian, he also found a lot of humor in the situation.
He revealed that he and Davidson had renamed the boat Titanic 2, which had become a real problem for the pair when trying to get the vessel insured. He said:
Jost's Wife Scarlett Johansson Gave Her Two Cents
Scarlett Johansson, who married Jost in 2020, weighed in on the ferry purchase when she was a guest on Live with Kelly and Mark. The Marvel alum seemed just as surprised about the purchase as we were, telling the story of how she found out her husband was buying a ferry with his friend. She detailed:
Well clearly someone would buy that, her husband. She continued her story, revealing her own shock about finding out about the purchase.
She was taken aback by the decision, and also seemed to have all the questions anyone would if their husband told them they were buying a massive boat. However, Jost did have plans for the ferry and its future as an entertainment space. Johansson was eventually filled in on his dreams for his new ferry, saying:
Colin Jost Rectified Pete Davidson's Statement Claiming They Were High When They Bought The Boat
When asked for a boat update, Davidson offered a statement hinting at buyers remorse. He told ET that he and Jost didn't think the massive purchase through, claiming they were both high when they bought the massive New York vessel. Jost contradicted this statement on Instagram. His caption asserted that the Weekend Update was dead sober when he made the decision. He also used the opportunity to announce his Ferry Money stand-up tour, hilariously suggesting that he would use funds from performing on the ferry restoration. You can see his post below:
A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)
A photo posted by on
June 2023: Pete Davidson Provided An Update On Titanic 2
Finally, after many off-handed comments and joking about the funny name, Davidson finally provided an update about what's really going on with the massive boat. The King of Staten Island star was a guest on Seth Meyers' Family Trips podcast, where the host asked him about is Davidson's post-SNL plans. Apparently, the comedy duo are still very much moving forward, and have a full five-year plan for the renovation. He said:
He went on to give even more details about the future entertainment venue, and what their plan is for changing seasons in the east coast state. They seem to be working out the logistics, but have an idea of how they are going to handle the weather, as well as what the final product would contain. He detailed:
Meyers spoke for everyone when he expressed how surprised he was that the duo had become so involved and proactive with the ferry plans. Davidson quickly replied the whole thing was out of necessity, and he had no idea what he was getting himself into. He also joked about how much the thing was costing him, saying:
While things got off to a rocky start, it seems like Jost and Davidson finally have a comprehensive plan about what they hope to do with their Staten Island Ferry. While their ideas seemed unlikely, considering how many logistics were involved, the two comedians now have direction. It may take years before the grand opening of this entertainment venue, but I personally can't wait to see how it turns out. Maybe. Hopefully.
While you wait to book your stay the Titanic 2, you can check out Colin Jost and Pete Davidson performing together in past episodes of Saturday Night Live, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription. You can also check out Davidson's cinematic love letter to his hometown, The King of Staten Island, which is also streaming on the service.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
Most Popular
By Rich Knight
By Riley Utley