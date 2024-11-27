I Did Not Have Scarlett Johansson Giving An Update On Colin Jost And Pete Davidson's Staten Island Ferry On My Bingo Card, But Tis The Season

While there are absolutely downsides to fame, one of the upsides is that it usually involves having lots of money. You can use that money to buy stuff you want, even if you don’t really need it. If you’re SNL stars, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, you can just buy the Staten Island Ferry if the mood takes you.

That’s what the duo did back in January 2022. The two Staten Island natives got it in their heads to buy a decommissioned ferry that could be transformed into an event space. While the ferry reportedly sat unused for some time and was nothing but an eyesore as recently as this summer, it turns out the ship is being used for at least some of its intended purposes.

Scarlett Johansson Reveals That Events Are Now Taking Place On Davidson And Jost’s Ferry

Colin Jost’s wife, Scarlet Johansson recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark and was asked about the ferry. She revealed that an event took place on the boat earlier this year, though, how comfortable it was is unclear. The Black Widow actress said…

He bought the Staten Island Ferry, a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry, and it is, yup, still decommissioned. I was like ‘Okay, what’s happening with this boat? It’s gotta start paying for its own docking fees, at least, right?’ This year they had the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show on the Staten Island Ferry… I was like ‘Fashion people are coming on the Staten Island Ferry?’ What’s happening with the bathrooms? Surely you renovated the bathrooms.’

It doesn’t sound like the bathrooms were renovated, but we also didn’t hear any horror stories from this event that took place back in September, so it sounds like everything went ok. The purpose of buying the ferry, which Jost and Davidson named Titanic 2, was to use it for events, so the boat is apparently being used for that now. Although it was reportedly used even more recently for something quite different.

The Ferry Was Used To Film (Another) Public Domain Mickey Mouse Horror Movie

The 2025 movie schedule has a lot that fans are waiting for, but one film that might not be on your radar is Screamboat. The film is set to star Terrifier’s David Howard Thornton as a villainous Mickey Mouse. Steamboat Willie, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon, entered the public domain at the start of 2024, giving anybody freedom to use that particular version of Mickey Mouse. The upcoming film was entirely filmed on board Jost and Davidson’s ferry according to TMZ.

Screamboat is not to be confused with The Mouse Trap, an entirely different horror movie inspired by Steamboat Willie and released earlier this year. That movie saw a human put on a Mickey Mouse mask and kill people in an arcade. Screamboat is apparently shooting to be the best horror film based on a public domain cartoon where a mouse plays “Turkey in the Straw” on a cow’s teeth that you’ll see this decade.

If you’d like to rent out the Staten Island Ferry for your event, it is available according to Scarlet Johansson. The boat was given a thorough clearing following the Screamboat production due to all the fake blood that was used, so it’s probably in its best shape in years.