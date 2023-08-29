The Bachelorette's Josh Seiter Reveals He Isn't Actually Dead, Shares Message To Fans Upset By False Report

Josh Seiter, the contestant from Season 11 from The Bachelorette who was reported dead at age 36 is, in fact, still very much alive. The man who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the reality dating show took to Instagram to personally confirm that he was the victim of a cruel prank when his social media account was hacked.

Addressing fans who were upset by the false reports that he had passed away, Josh Seiter said on Instagram:

Hey guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked. For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts, and I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this, but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you guys.

While it comes with great relief that such a tragedy did not befall Josh Seiter, it's understandable that fans were upset at the news when the false report came out August 28. That is a terribly cruel thing for him and his loved ones to have gone through, and hopefully they will be able to track down who was behind the hack. You can view his full statement below.

Josh Seiter was introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2015 as one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors. The law school graduate/exotic dancer was eliminated in the first week of Season 11 of The Bachelorette. Seiter has spoken openly since then about his struggles with mental health, calling himself a "suicide attempt survivor" in a previous Instagram post.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.