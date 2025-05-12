Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: Leaked Video Reveals Season 10 Cast Members, And I’m Really Surprised To See One Person

Spoiler alert! This story contains unconfirmed information about the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast. If you don’t want to know, turn around now.

We’re still a couple of months away from the return of Bachelor in Paradise, with Season 10 set to hit the 2025 TV schedule on July 7. With a new showrunner in charge and a new location, there are a ton of question marks about the upcoming spinoff, but at least one question has now been answered. A behind-the-scenes video was leaked that appears to show several of the Season 10 cast, and there’s one pretty surprising Bachelor Nation alum among them.

Who Can Be Seen In The Bachelor In Paradise Season 10 Leaked Video?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is currently filming in Costa Rica, and while a handful of contestants have already been confirmed, there’s been plenty of speculation about which reality dating veterans will make their way to the beach, including the Goldens, who are joining their younger counterparts for the first time. Now it seems we can do more than speculate, as fans on Reddit helped to identify the people in the leaked video (and whose season they came from) as:

Leslie Fhima , Kathy Swarts , Natascha Hardee and April Kirkwood (Gerry Turner)

, , and (Gerry Turner) Gary Levingston , Jonathan Rone , Charles “CK” King , Jack Lencioni and Keith Gordon (Joan Vassos)

, , , and (Joan Vassos) Parisa Shifteh , Alexe Godin and Bailey Brown (Grant Ellis)

, and (Grant Ellis) Jess Edwards (Joey Graziadei)

(Joey Graziadei) Kat Izzo (Zach Shallcroft)

(Zach Shallcroft) Jill Chin (Clayton Echard)

(Clayton Echard) Jeremy Simon , Spencer Conley , Jonathon Johnson and Brian Autz (Jenn Tran)

, , and (Jenn Tran) Andrew Spencer (Katie Thurston)

(Katie Thurston) Dale Moss (Clare Crawley)

Whoa, hold on a minute. Dale Moss?? Anyone who knows their Bachelor Nation history remembers Moss from The Bachelorette Season 16, when he and Clare Crawley fell in love immediately and chose to leave the show after just a couple of weeks. Tayshia Adams was then brought in to finish the season.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were off and on a bit after getting engaged and leaving The Bachelorette, ultimately breaking up for good in September 2021. With Scott Teti taking over as Bachelor in Paradise showrunner, I am expecting quite a few changes to the summer spinoff, but I didn’t predict that we’d see a former winner from five years ago. It’s definitely not often that we see contestants come back after that long.

As far as the other Bachelor Nation alumni, I don't see any other surprises. Some of them, like Jonathon Johnson and Leslie Fhima, were already confirmed to be on the season, while many of them were on previous seasons of Bachelor in Paradise (including Kat Izzo, who got engaged only to break up immediately following BiP Season 9).

However, I'm also led to believe this video does not show the whole cast.

What Else Can We Learn From The Leaked Paradise Video?

While there are so many presumed cast members in the behind-the-scenes video, it doesn’t appear to be everybody. I didn’t see Zoe McGrady or Hakeem Moulton, who were both previously confirmed for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

The cast seems to be filming Gary Levingston’s arrival, and since he was also previously confirmed, my guess is that this video was taken near the start of taping (also, nobody seems coupled up yet, so that also would suggest it’s from early on).

With previous seasons of BiP staggering contestants’ entrances over multiple days, there’s no way to tell how many more people came after Gary Levingston who we don’t even know about yet.

I’m really optimistic about Bachelor in Paradise’s return, especially given Dale Moss’ unexpected appearance and Hannah Brown joining the show (to serve drinks, not to date). Will there be any other big surprises? Season 10 kicks off Monday, July 7, on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.