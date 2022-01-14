The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts To 'Huge Loss' After Former Contestant Clint Arlis' Death

Bachelor Nation got some tough news this week. as Clint Arlis, a contestant from Season 11 of The Bachelorette, died at the age of 34. No cause of death was given by his sister or former wrestling coach, who announced his death in tributes to Arlis on social media. Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was The Bachelorette when Arlis was on the show, paid tribute to her former suitor after learning about the "absolute tragedy."

Clint Arlis, an architectural engineer from Illinois, was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated in Week 3 of the show, but fans might remember him for the bromance he formed with fellow contestant JJ Lane. Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories to pay respects to those closest to Arlis.

All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show, you know, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show till today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well-respected in his world. And it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened. I just don’t know much right now, and it’s none of my business. This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry. It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news.

Even though it sounds like Kaitlyn Bristowe, who went on to become the show's co-host with Tayshia Adams for Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons, didn’t stay in contact with Clint Arlis after the show, she’s aware of the wonderful way he touched the lives of so many others. The Dancing With the Stars winner sent Arlis home in the third week of her season after the couple failed to form a connection.

Other members of Bachelor Nation remembered Clint Arlis fondly as well, including Nick Viall, another contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. Viall paid his respects to his former housemate on Twitter.

Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️January 13, 2022 See more

Brian Osborne, who competed on Season 10 of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman, said he never met Clint Arlis in person, but he recalled Arlis’ kindness during a tough time in Osborne’s life when Arlis reached out to him.

Never met Clint Arlis in person, but I got to know him through a fantasy football league turned text group chat of Bach alumni guys. Says a lot about him as a person that he reached out to me when my best friend died unexpectedly. The guy didn’t even know me. Taken too soon.❤️🙏🏼January 14, 2022 See more

Clint Arlis’ sister announced her brother’s passing at the age of 34 on Facebook and asked for privacy for the family during this time.

Batavia High School wrestling coach Scott Bayer paid tribute to Clint Arlis on Twitter as well, honoring the contributions he’d made to the program as a wrestler and calling him “one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats.”

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0PJanuary 13, 2022 See more

The University of Illinois’ wrestling program also tweeted about the loss of their alumnus, saying Clint Arlis will be missed.

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Illini wrestler Clint Arlis.Our thoughts are with Clint’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time. We will miss you, Clint. pic.twitter.com/IkycOGMJ9gJanuary 13, 2022 See more

Although details about the circumstances surrounding Clint Arlis' death haven't been made public, there's no doubt that the loss of a life at such a young age is tragic. Our thoughts go out to Arlis' family and friends during this difficult time.